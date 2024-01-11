Jeremy Renner returns to Pittsburgh for season 3 of "Mayor of Kingstown"

Paid background extras needed for "Mayor of Kingstown" when filming returns to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Jeremy Renner is back on set for season 3 of the Pittsburgh-filmed series "Mayor of Kingstown," admitting he's "nervous" to return to work a year after his snowplow accident.

Renner posted to Instagram on Wednesday, writing, "Day one on set … nervous today." He added, "Hope this works out that I can ACTUALLY pull this off for our production and more importantly the fans."

Renner was injured in a snowplow accident on New Year's Day that left him in critical condition. He was run over by a snowcat while trying to keep it from hitting his nephew. He has documented his recovery on social media, saying he's explored "every" type of therapy.

Starring Renner and Dianne Wiest, "The Mayor of Kingstown" follows the McLusky family, "power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry." The third season comes from "Yellowstone" co-creator Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon.

Paramount+ confirmed production began on the third season Wednesday, saying the show is currently filming in Pittsburgh.

Movie Casting PGH has been looking for paid background extras for the show, most recently putting out a call for "hundreds of men" needed to portray prisoners and gang members for a prison yard scene on Jan. 16.

The show is filming after the writers and actors unions reached an agreement with the major studios, ending strikes. The Pittsburgh Film Office says the industry brings in at least $150 million for the economy every year.

