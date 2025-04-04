Marc Fogel throws ceremonial first pitch at Pirates home opener after release from Russian prison

Marc Fogel, a Butler County native who spent over three years in a Russian prison before he was freed earlier this year, threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Pirates home opener on Friday.

The Pirates returned to PNC Park on Friday afternoon, facing off against the Yankees. Before the game started at 4:12 p.m., Fogel threw the ceremonial first pitch in front of a sold-out crowd.

PITTSBURGH, PA - APRIL 04: Marc Fogel greets the crowd before throwing out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the game between the New York Yankees and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Friday, April 4, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Joe Sargent/MLB Photos via Getty Images

"I was surprised and excited when Bob called with the invitation to throw today's first pitch," Fogel said in a statement from the Pirates. "As a diehard Pirates fan, being on the field today is an amazing opportunity. I'm grateful to him, and the whole Pirates community, for a wonderful welcome home."

The Pirates said owner Bob Nutting surprised Fogel on Monday with an invitation to toss out the ceremonial first pitch.

"As I watched the news coverage of Marc landing in the United States draped in an American flag, wearing his Steelers winter cap and drinking an Iron City beer, I knew this moment just had to happen," Nutting said in a statement. "I can't think of a better way to officially welcome him back home to Pittsburgh."

Since coming back home, Fogel has been honored at a Penguins game and he was invited by First Lady Melania Trump to President Trump's speech to a joint session of Congress.

Fogel was detained in Moscow in August 2021 when he and his wife flew back to Russia for their 10th and final year of teaching in the country. His family said he was carrying 17 grams of cannabis for medical reasons to treat chronic back pain. He was transferred to a hard labor colony after getting a sentence of 14 years.

Over the years, Fogel's family and lawmakers pushed to bring him home. The White House negotiated Fogel's release as part of a prisoner swap in February.