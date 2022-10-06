Watch CBS News
Marc Fogel, jailed in Russia, being moved to hard-labor colony

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A teacher from Oakmont who's been detained in Russia for more than a year is being moved to a hard-labor colony.

Marc Fogel's family is pleading with U.S. officials to get him released from a Russian prison.  (Sarah Grubbs)

Marc Fogel, 61, could be at that colony for up to three weeks. Fogel will have no way to communicate with his family while there.

His family tells the Tribune-Review the that move is even more worrisome because Russia has been conscripting prisoners to fight the war in Ukraine.

This summer, Fogel was sentenced to 14 years in a maximum security prison after he was caught with 17 grams of medical marijuana for a spine condition.

