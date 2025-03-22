Marc Fogel attends Penguins-Blue Jackets game

What's next for Marc Fogel and his family after he returned home to Pittsburgh

What's next for Marc Fogel and his family after he returned home to Pittsburgh

What's next for Marc Fogel and his family after he returned home to Pittsburgh

Butler County native Marc Fogel attended Friday night's Pittsburgh Penguins game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Oakmont native returned to the U.S. last month after spending three and a half years in a Russian penal colony.

He was greeted by head coach Mike Sullivan and gifted a No. 25 jersey bearing his name.

A warm welcome from head coach Mike Sullivan 🤝 pic.twitter.com/4oL6rbgIiJ — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 22, 2025

Fogel also gave a brief statement Saturday night, thanking the team for its support.

"I want to express my heartfelt thanks to the Pittsburgh Penguins organization for their generous support - an extension of this amazing city's warm, close-knit community that has rallied around our family during the toughest of times," Fogel said. "The incredible kindness shown by the Pittsburgh sports teams, along with the tremendous help from our local media, community leaders, politicians, artists, academics, advocates and activists strengthened my mentality to keep on keepin' on like a true Pittsburgher."

With Fogel's return home, his attorney, Sasha Phillips, recently said Fogel will spend time with his family and loved ones, catching up on the experiences he missed while imprisoned.