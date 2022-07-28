Marc Fogel's family fights for his release from Russian prison

OAKMONT, Pa. (KDKA) — The family of an Oakmont man who received a long prison sentence in Russia is pleading with U.S. officials to get him released.

Marc Fogel's family believes the U.S. government should make every effort to help.

Marc Fogel's family is pleading with U.S. officials to get him released from a Russian prison. (Sarah Grubbs)

"Today is his 61st birthday. A year ago we had a party ... and we just can't believe we're here," said Sarah Jane Grubbs, Marc Fogel's niece. Her aunt is Fogel's wife, Jane Fogel.

Grubbs just wants her uncle to come home to Oakmont. She said Marc Fogel, who grew up in Butler, loves traveling and was passionate about teaching children all over the globe.

On Aug. 14, 2021, Fogel and his wife flew back to Russia for their 10th and final year of teaching in the country, but Marc Fogel was detained at the airport in Moscow. His family said he was carrying 17 grams of cannabis for medical reasons to treat chronic back pain.

"We pray every day he'll come home to us," Grubbs said.

Last month, Marc Fogel was convicted of drug smuggling and drug possession. He was given a 14-year sentence in a high-security penal colony in Russia.

Grubbs and Marc Fogel's other niece, Ellen Keelan, said they don't think he will be able to survive because of his age and health.

"I want people to understand this is a death sentence for my uncle. He is 61, he already has these health issues, and we're talking about a maximum-security prison in Russia. We're distraught, we're beside ourselves. We did not see this coming. The only explanation is that this is political," said Keelan, whose aunt is Jane Fogel.

Keelan said the family is begging the Biden administration to classify Fogel as wrongfully detained, a designation that would trigger formal diplomatic efforts to secure his release.

Sasha Phillips, counsel for the criminal defense matter of Marc Fogel before the Khimkinsky Court of the Moscow Region, told KDKA-TV the wrongfully detained designation would commit additional U.S. government resources to secure his release and move his case to the jurisdiction of the U.S. government's Special Envoy for Hostage Affairs, Ambassador Roger Carstens.

"That's what would kick off including him in negotiations, swaps and stuff. His life is just as valuable as anyone's, and he's worth saving," said Keelan.

"We want to do anything we can to raise awareness and implore our government to do what they can, legally can do, to please bring him home to us," Grubbs said.

Phillips said Marc Fogel's Russian counsel filed an appeal and will argue it in the court soon, but they have no reason to believe the appeal will result in a reduction of his sentence because they believe it's politically motivated.

Grubbs and Keelan said their family haven't heard his voice or seen his face in 348 days. Instead, they sometimes exchange letters, which are censored, translated, and often lose context.

Keelan said even while her uncle is in detainment, he's thinking of other people.

"He would say go out and live your lives then tell me about it. He's a wonderful man. He doesn't deserve this," Keelan said.

She said Marc Fogel loves teaching, has a zest for life, is enthusiastic and his optimism is contagious.

"Every time I saw him, I would say, 'How are you doing, uncle Marc?' And he would say, 'It's a great day to be alive.' And I'm hoping that optimism is helping him now," said Keelan.

The family is trying to get as many signatures as possible on a Change.org petition they started here. They also started a letter-writing campaign. Hundreds of Marc Fogel's former students and colleagues are writing letters to Secretary of State Antony Blinken urging him to bring him home.

Phillips said, "Marc fully cooperated with the investigation and prosecution; submitted substantial proof of prior medical treatment, of debilitating health conditions, and of his doctor's recommendation for medical marijuana."

"This sentence is grossly disproportionate to sentences imposed by Russian courts in similar cases involving similar amounts of marijuana and even exceeds sentences imposed by Russian courts on major drug traffickers and murderers," she added.