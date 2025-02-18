Marc Fogel arrives in Pittsburgh after release from Russian prison

What comes next for Marc Fogel after his release from Russian prison

Marc Fogel, a Butler County native who had spent over three years in a Russian prison before his release last week, is back in Pittsburgh, Allegheny County police confirmed on Tuesday.

Police said Fogel landed at Pittsburgh International Airport late Tuesday afternoon. Fogel arrived in the U.S. last week after he was released from prison in Russia, where he had been serving a 14-year sentence.

"Free at last, free at last, thank God almighty I am free at last!" Fogel wrote in an update to supporters that was shared on Facebook by attorney Sasha Phillips over the weekend. "All of your support and love was my nourishment the last 3 years and 6 months and I will be forever grateful. I am humbled and overwhelmed by what has been done to secure my release by so many."

At the time, Fogel said he was going through the medical phase of the Department of State's transition protocol and had to complete another phase "before moving into life as we know it."

Fogel was detained in Moscow in August 2021 when he and his wife flew back to Russia for their 10th and final year of teaching in the country. His family said he was carrying 17 grams of cannabis for medical reasons to treat chronic back pain. He was sentenced to 14 years and following his sentence, he was transferred to a hard labor colony.

The White House confirmed Fogel's release was secured in a prisoner swap for Russian cybercriminals and crypto fraudster Alexander Vinnik.

Over the years, Fogel's family and lawmakers have pushed to bring him home. Fogel's mother, 95-year-old Malphine Fogel, told KDKA-TV last week that his release came as a total surprise to her.

"I really wondered if I would get to see him again, I think he worried about it," she said.