Man charged with killing Rostraver Township woman found shot to death in her home

A man has been charged with killing Jennah Seibert, a 24-year-old woman found shot to death inside her home in Rostraver Township last month.

Prosecutors say Jeri-Greene, who had been considered a "person of interest," is charged with homicide, robbery, burglary and theft, the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office announced on Monday. Jeri-Greene was taken into custody in Tampa, Florida, last week on burglary and strangulation charges out of Washington County.

Jennah Marie Seibert (Photo Credit: Morgan Leigh Photography.)

Court paperwork details burglary and killing

According to court paperwork, Seibert was found dead in her bed with multiple gunshot wounds inside the home where she lived with her fiancé on Lenity School Road on April 11. Her Lexus, several pieces of jewelry and narcotics had also been stolen, investigators said.

Prosecutors said search warrants on a surveillance system behind the home showed a man dressed in dark clothing, wearing a mask and carrying a backpack entering the property from behind a storage shed about 10 minutes after Seibert's fiancé left for work. Video showed him carrying an AR-style rifle as he made his way to the front of the house, authorities said.

When investigators got to the scene, they said they noticed the electrical meter had been removed from its housing, cutting off electricity to the home.

Detectives said the lock on a safe in the basement was damaged, and there were signs of forced entry. According to the criminal complaint, after executing a search warrant, police found "bulk marijuana and drug paraphernalia indicative of drug distribution, multiple firearms and firearms' accessories/ammunition" in the safe.

Investigators tracked the GPS location of Seibert's stolen vehicle, recovering it in New Eagle the morning of her death.

Investigators track down suspect

Using traffic cameras, license plate readers and surveillance video in Westmoreland and Washington counties, investigators said they were able to track the suspect's movements from 3:18 a.m. to 9:22 a.m. Police said they identified Jeri-Greene after releasing surveillance photos of a person of interest at a convenience store near where Seibert's car had been dumped.

Police said they learned Jeri-Greene was staying at another man's home in Monongahela. According to the criminal complaint, when police talked to the man Jeri-Greene had been living with, he said Jeri-Greene had called Seibert's fiancé's home a "good money house," meaning he believed it was a good place to rob.

In early May, investigators said they received evidence indicating Jeri-Greene had pawned several pieces of jewelry in Florida that were reportedly stolen from Seibert. While searching a home in Florida, police said they found loose diamonds that were similar to Seibert's necklace and the Adidas sneakers Jeri-Greene had been seen wearing on surveillance video.

In a statement, Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli thanked all the law enforcement agencies involved in the investigation.

"The amount of time and resources dedicated to this investigation was astounding and ultimately led to this arrest today. I hope this brings the family of Jennah Seibert, and the community, some relief as we work toward justice for her," Ziccarelli said.

Jeri-Greene is awaiting arraignment on the homicide charges in Westmoreland County.