Woman found dead inside of Rostraver Township home, road surrounding home shut down

A large police presence, along with the Westmoreland County Coroner, has been called to a home to investigate what is being called a "suspicious death."

According to a news release provided to KDKA-TV from the Westmoreland County Office of the District Attorney, the Westmoreland County Detective Bureau and Rostraver Township Police Department were both called to the home in the 400 block of Lenity School Road around 12:15 p.m.

A woman was found dead inside the home.

The Westmoreland County Coroner identified the deceased as Jennah Marie Seibert.

Lenity School Road is closed while police investigate, and the public has been asked to avoid the area.

No arrests have been made.

KDKA-TV has a crew headed to the scene and will bring you the latest as we learn more.