"Person of interest" in Rostraver Township woman's murder in custody on unrelated charges

Search warrant reveals new details in murder of 24-year-old Pennsylvania woman

A "person of interest" in the murder of Jennah Seibert, a 24-year-old woman shot to death inside her home in Rostraver Township last month, is in custody on unrelated charges, prosecutors announced on Wednesday.

The Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office said law enforcement from the local, county, state and federal level have continued to "extensively" investigate the killing of Seibert, who was found dead in her home on Lenity School Road on April 11.

A "person of interest" has been identified and is in custody on unrelated charges, county detectives and Rostraver Township police confirmed. Officials didn't release any other information, citing an active and ongoing investigation.

Police trace steps of "person of interest" in Seibert's killing

Following Seibert's death, authorities released photos of a person of interest, asking the public for help finding him.

According to court paperwork, Seibert's fiancé was the one who called 911. He told police that her car, a black Lexus SUV, had been stolen. Her vehicle was later found about 8 miles away in a gravel parking lot in Monongahela along Sycamore and Morton streets.

Police served a search warrant for surveillance video from several nearby businesses, including a bank and a 7-Eleven. The videos showed Seibert's SUV in the area on April 11 and images of a man police called a person of interest.

Seibert's obituary said she and her fiancé were greeters at their church. She worked at a staffing agency and was a member of two local chambers of commerce.