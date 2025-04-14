Westmoreland County detectives looking for person of interest in Jennah Seibert murder investigation

The Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office is looking for a person of interest in the murder investigation of Jennah Seibert. Seibert was found shot to death in her home on Friday, on what was her 25th birthday.

Now, detectives in Westmoreland County are asking the public for help.

This is the person of interest police and investigators in Westmoreland County are looking for.

Provided

While no name for this individual was given, police are asking the public for help finding this man, who they believe could be connected with the incident.

"If you notice anything that seems familiar to you about this individual," said Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli, "please contact the Rostraver Police or the Westmoreland County Detectives Bureau."

Officials are also looking for video of Seibert's vehicle, which officials believe was stolen by this suspect sometime between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. Friday morning. That vehicle is a black 2024 Lexus GX 5-50.

"If you have any cameras on your house, ring doorbells, or any surveillance cameras in Rostraver, Monongahela and Donora area," Chief County Detective Ronald Zona said, "please check your cameras between those time frames and see if you have that vehicle on your cameras or if you have that individual walking down the street."

Police say this suspect is still at large, and the community needs to remain on guard.

Seibert's family, meanwhile, will have a funeral visitation on Wednesday for Jennah, followed by a burial on Thursday morning at Round Hill Cemetery in Elizabeth.

This remains an ongoing investigation, and anyone with any information on this case is asked to contact the Rostraver Township Police Department at 724-929-4111 or the Westmoreland County Detective Bureau at 724-830-3287.

An obituary and funeral information for Jennah Seibert can be found here.