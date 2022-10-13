Man arrested, facing homicide charges following deadly shooting in Penn Hills

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A 23-year-old man was taken into custody and is being charged with homicide in connection with Wednesday's deadly shooting in Penn Hills.

Dominic Saunders, of Penn Hills, is facing one count of criminal homicide.

The shooting occurred along Frankstown Road just before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Penn Hills Police were dispatched to the scene, where they found a man lying next to his bike, having been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man was found shot to death on Frankstown Road in Penn Hills on Oct. 12, 2022. (Photo: KDKA Photojournalist Steve Willing)

According to court paperwork filed by Allegheny County Police, witnesses told detectives that they saw a man, wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, grey sweatpants, an orange hat, and orange shoes running away from the scene.

One witness told police they saw a man, who they only knew by a nickname of 'Nautica', shoot the man who was riding his bike along Frankstown Road. The witness told police they knew where 'Nautica' lived, which matched Saunders' last listed address on his drivers license.

Police say that a Penn Hills officer who was on patrol received the suspect description provided by witnesses and spotted a man matching that description. Investigators also say that security camera footage from a nearby business showed a man matching that same suspect description just minutes after the shooting occurred.

The officer on patrol then stopped the man, later identified as Saunders, and noticed he had burrs on his clothing, as if he had recently been in a wooded area.

Saunders is accused of having been carrying a fanny pack, which officers obtained a search warrant for, which contained a magazine for a handgun and several rounds of ammunition.

Allegheny County Police say that detectives recovered an orange hat at the scene, similar to that which the suspect was said to have been wearing, according to witnesses.

The victim in the shooting has yet to be identified.

Saunders is awaiting a preliminary hearing before a judge.