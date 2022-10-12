1 shot, killed in Penn Hills
PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) — A man was shot and killed in Penn Hills.
Allegheny County police said officials were notified of a shooting in the 9000 block of Frankstown Road around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday. First responders found a man, who was shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said
Police are investigating. It is not clear if there are any suspects.
