1 shot, killed in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) — A man was shot and killed in Penn Hills.

A man was found shot to death on Frankstown Road in Penn Hills on Oct. 12, 2022. (Photo: KDKA Photojournalist Steve Willing)

Allegheny County police said officials were notified of a shooting in the 9000 block of Frankstown Road around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday. First responders found a man, who was shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said

Police are investigating. It is not clear if there are any suspects.