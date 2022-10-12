Watch CBS News
Local News

1 shot, killed in Penn Hills

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (10/12)
KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (10/12) 03:37

PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) — A man was shot and killed in Penn Hills.

kdka penn hills frankstown road shooting
A man was found shot to death on Frankstown Road in Penn Hills on Oct. 12, 2022.   (Photo: KDKA Photojournalist Steve Willing)

Allegheny County police said officials were notified of a shooting in the 9000 block of Frankstown Road around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday. First responders found a man, who was shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said

Police are investigating. It is not clear if there are any suspects.

First published on October 12, 2022 / 5:07 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.