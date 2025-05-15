Pirates handing out Mac Miller bobbleheads at July game

The Pirates are giving away Mac Miller bobbleheads during a game in July, honoring the late rapper and his Pittsburgh roots.

The Pirates on Thursday posted a montage video to social media teasing the bobblehead giveaway, "This is for you, Malcom."

In the video, Pirates fans speak over one another as they describe the impact Mac Miller had on their life. The video strings together images of places like Blue Slide Park, Jerry's Records and Frick Park Market before revealing a bobblehead Miller wearing a Pirates jersey and flashing his "most dope" knuckle tattoo.

This is for you, Malcolm. 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/I9N8vcQTkK — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) May 15, 2025

"He taught me how to be comfortable in my own skin," one Pirates fan says, before another says, "He really did it on his own, and that's the Pittsburgh way." One fan says, "He represented us, man. He was the culture."

The video also features Pirates star Andrew McCutchen saying, "He talks about Clemente and the Pirates, you know, he's just a Pittsburgh guy through and through, that's what made people love him so much."

Miller, who was born and raised in Pittsburgh's Point Breeze neighborhood, was 26 when he died from an accidental overdose in 2018.

When is the Mac Miller bobblehead giveaway?

The bobbleheads will be handed out during the third annual Yinzerpalooza weekend, which celebrates all things Pittsburgh. The Pirates' website says the first 20,000 fans at the White Sox game on July 19 at 6:40 p.m. will get to take home a bobblehead.

Before the game, there will be a block party on Federal Street with live music, drinks from Wigle Whiskey and more.

It'll be the Pirates' second bobblehead giveaway of the season. The Paul Skenes bobblehead giveaway last month was so popular that the team has promised vouchers to everyone at PNC Park.

Last year at Yinzerpalooza, the Pirates handed out Wiz Khalifa bobbleheads.