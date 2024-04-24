Pirates unveil "Yinzerpalooza" mystery bobblehead for July 20 game against Phillies

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - You know what it is.

The Pirates unveiled the mystery bobblehead that will be given away on July 20 when the Philadelphia Phillies come to PNC Park for the Yinzerpalooza weekend.

On that day, the first 20,000 fans in attendance will get a special bobblehead of Pittsburgh superstar Wiz Khalifa.

The Pirates, Wiz Khalifa, and Taylor Gang worked closely to design the bobblehead and bring it to life. It includes Wiz's tattoos, jewelry, and attire.

It also includes a sound chip that plays a clip of Wiz's smash single "Black and Yellow."

This is just another collaboration between the iconic Pittsburgh rapper and the Pirates after he has thrown out the first pitch, frequently wears Pirates gear while on tour, and helped release the team's 2023 City Connect jerseys.

He will also make an appearance during Yinzerpalooza weekend.

The Pirates will play the Phillies on July 20 with the first pitch set for 6:20 p.m.