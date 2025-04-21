Pirates fans waited hours for free Paul Skenes bobbleheads. Now they're selling for $150 online.

Pittsburgh Pirates fans waited in line for hours on Saturday outside of PNC Park to secure a Paul Skenes bobblehead, which are now selling for more than $100 after demand for the giveaway was significant.

The line of fans hoping to secure one of the 20,000 Skenes bobbleheads was across the Clemente Bridge on Saturday, and the team promised to take care of every fan who attended the game against the Cleveland Guardians. The move came after "unprecedented" demand for the collectible, team president Travis Williams said.

"That was amazing," Pirates fan Shannon Scoyer said on Monday. "I was actually out on my walk that day and I was like, I planned my walk at the wrong time because the city was booming, there was an amazing amount of people."

Every fan who scanned into Saturday's game will be able to get one of the Skenes bobbleheads, the team said.

"Firstly, it's a good move on the Pirates," Pirates fan Jason Shoaf said on Monday. "It's amazing that so many are showing up for a ball club that's not doing so great, but supporting Paul Skeenes. I think it's awesome."

Pirates management has yet to release how they'll get the Skene's bobbleheads to everyone once they're available, but they did say info will be released as soon as they know. So, keep a close eye on your email as well as social media.

Some of the collectables were going for $150 on eBay on Monday. Keep in mind, the one-of-a-kind Skene's rookie card fetched more than $1 million at a public auction last month.

