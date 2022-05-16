Stephen Walter sentenced to over 17 years in Mac Miller's overdose death

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man was sentenced to more than 17 years in jail for his role in supplying the fentanyl-laced pills that led to rapper Mac Miller's fatal overdose.

The U.S. Attorney's Office announced Stephen Walter was sentenced to 210 months in federal prison, CBS Los Angeles reported.

Walter pleaded guilty last year to providing counterfeit pills to Miller before he died of an accidental overdose in his California home in 2018.

Walter was one of three people charged in Miller's death. According to papers filed in Los Angeles federal court, CBS LA reported the pills traveled from Walter to Ryan Reavis, who supplied the counterfeit oxycodone pills to Cameron Pettit before he sold the drugs to Miller.

Reavis pleaded guilty to the distribution charge and was sentenced in April to almost 11 years in jail, CBS LA reported, while the case against Pettit is still pending.

Miller, a Pittsburgh native whose real name was Malcolm James Myers McCormick, was a beloved and respected figure among hip-hop fans.