Kennywood unveils new 'Kennywood Junction' themed area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Kennywood has unveiled its newest themed area in the amusement park ahead of the season-opening date on April 12.

Park officials announced the introduction of Kennywood Junction, an attraction that pays homage to Pittsburgh's industrial roots. The area features five new rides, a Celebration Room for various get-togethers, and a themed gift shop.

New rides

The five re-themed rides have been dubbed Olde Kennywood Railroad, Kenny's Cargo Drop, Parker's Cloud Cruisers, Fire Bustin' Brigade, and Coal Haulin' Convoy.

Olde Kennywood Railroad takes park-goers on a "journey through Kennywood's storied past while taking in views of the Monongahela River and the Edgar Thomson Works, the oldest steel mill in the Steel City," according to a press release from park officials. Gimbel's Flyer, which debuted at the 1939 World's Fair in New York and arrived at Kennywood in 1945, and the new Kenny Express, will take guests around for the ride as they see iconic pieces of Kennywood lore, such as a Log Jammer boat, Turnpike car, Kiddie Cadillac, and more.

Kenny's Caro Drop promises to be a "high-flying adventure" that takes riders above Kennywood Junction on a cargo-lifting crane before quickly dropping and hopping them down and back up.

Parker's Cloud Cruisers offers "pint-sized thrills" as riders become helicopter pilots to get a bird's-eye view of the Raging Rapids and other park landmarks.

The Fire Bustin' Brigade allows visitors to jump on the back of a fire engine and spray water to extinguish flames while helping local Pittsburgh fire departments.

Finally, Coal Haulin' Convoy puts guests in four diesel locomotives as they take in all the views of Kennywood Junction.

Kennywood's Easter celebration

Kennywood Junction also will be home to the park's first-ever Eggcellent Easter Celebration. Beginning on Opening Day April 12 through through Sunday, April 27, guests will have the chance to meet and greet with the park's newest costume character, Tuft the Kennywood Easter Bunny, hunt for eggs during the Easter egg scavenger hunt, enjoy spring-themed food and beverage options and can even chow down on an unlimited brunch buffet, the news release added.

"Kennywood and Pittsburgh are synonymous, and our new family-friendly area, Kennywood Junction, pays tribute to just that, our park and its historic love for the Steel City," said General Manager Ricky Spicuzza. "Beginning on 412 Day, the young and young at heart will be able to enjoy this all-new area and our first-ever Eggcellent Easter Celebration, offering even more reasons to visit the park egg-stra early this year."

Help wanted

Kennywood, Idlewild, and Sandcastle are also looking to hire over 2,000 team members for the upcoming seasons.

Ride operators, lifeguards, and food and beverage team members are among the available positions.

More information about the positions, pay rates, and job fairs can be found here.