Kennywood will begin its longest season ever this year with a new event

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Kennywood will begin its longest season ever with an all new lineup of things to do.

"We're going big in 2025 with the park's longest season ever, in its 127-year history, and the debut of our best and most robust event lineup ever," said Ricky Spicuzza, General Manager of Kennywood Park.

The Eggcellent Easter Celebration will be a new addition to this year's event lineup in 2025.

The dates and events that mark Kennywood's longest season yet

Eggcellent Easter Celebration: The season will begin on April 12 with the debut of the Eggcellent Easter Celebration, this will run until April 27 and only be on the weekends 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Bites and Pints Food & Drink Festival: Starting May 23, the event will occur every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until June 29, during this event there will be food and drink booths offering unique items from around the world.

Fall Fantasy Parades: This will be a daily event spanning from August 2 through August 17 and will feature over 130 regional bands from high schools and universities.

Phantom Fall Fest: This spooky event will be on select days beginning September 12 and will run until November 1.

Holiday Lights: This event lights up the park with holiday themed lights, and will feature a few select rides operating, there will be a meet and greet with Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, light shows, and more.

"Plus, 2025 brings even more surprises to Kennywood as the Steel Curtain makes its grand return and we unveil an all-new re-themed area debuting at the park this spring," said Spicuzza.

Kennywood will typically open at 11 a.m. but times will shift throughout the season for various events. For more ticketing and general information check out Kennywood's website.