Kennywood replacing Thomas Town with new themed area

An inside look at Kennywood during the holiday season

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) — Kennywood is replacing Thomas Town with a new themed area.

A spokesperson for Palace Entertainment confirmed the rides in Thomas Town, which opened in 2018, will be replaced with new themes.

"In 2025 we will introduce all-new experiences to the park, including an updated thematic area complete with five rides that families with young kids and generations of park fans can enjoy together," a statement said.

The area had rides based on characters from Thomas & Friends, including Thomas the Tank Engine, Cranky the Crane and Harold the Helicopter.

"We are thankful for the collaboration with the Thomas & Friends™ brand and Mattel and looking forward to future opportunities for collaboration," the park said in a statement.

More details about the new theme area are expected to be announced soon. In the meantime, Kennywood's website lists five rides — Train, Drivers, Helicopter Tour, Kid Drop Tower and Fire Training — as coming soon, and the photos have been taken down.

When it opened, Kennywood said their Thomas Town was the second largest Thomas & Friends attraction in North America.

Kennywood plans early 2025 opening

Kennywood plans on kicking off the 2025 season earlier than normal this year, adding an Easter celebration to the calendar. The park will open on April 20 with an all-new Eggcellent Celebration.

The Steel Curtain is also expected to return in 2025 after an ongoing modification project.

The park is typically only open on weekends until it starts daily summer operations over Memorial Day weekend.