Kennywood, Idlewild and Sandcastle hiring over 2,000 team members for upcoming seasons

An inside look at Kennywood during the holiday season

An inside look at Kennywood during the holiday season

An inside look at Kennywood during the holiday season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Kennywood, Idlewild, and Sandcastle are looking to hire over 2,000 team members for the upcoming seasons.

Ride operators, lifeguards, and food and beverage team members are among the available positions.

All three amusement parks offer pay rates of up to $15 per hour and other perks for employees, such as free park admission, free tickets for friends and family, discounts in the park, and more, according to a news release from parent company Palace Entertainment.

The 2025 Kennywood season will be its longest ever, kickstarted by a new, Easter-themed event.

"This year is going to be one of the most iconic seasons in Kennywood history and we are currently seeking more than two thousand Team Members to be a part of this historic year," said Kennywood and Sandcastle General Manager Ricky Spicuzza. "This year we will have our longest season ever, the best line up of events ever featuring our all-new Eggcellent Easter Celebration and will bring back the one and only Steel Curtain Roller Coaster."

The parks will also host several in-person hiring events ahead of Opening Day. Attendees can learn more about positions, meet park teams, and participate in open interviews.

Kennywood and Sandcastle will host the first dual job fair of the season on Saturday, March 8 at Kennywood. A second job fair will be held on Saturday, March 29. Idlewild and SoakZone will host their first job fair on Saturday, March 8, with additional fairs to be announced across all three locations.

Those interested in applying online can do so now at Kennywood, Idlewild, or Sandcastle's website.