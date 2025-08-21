12- and 14-year-olds charged with stealing $1,750 worth of vapes in Westmoreland County

Two kids, ages 12 and 14, are charged with breaking into a business in Westmoreland County and stealing over $1,700 worth of vapes.

According to the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office, Pennsylvania State Police troopers responded to the Choice Tobacco Outlet & Food Mart at the Sunoco gas station on Route 217 in Derry Township on Aug. 7.

Police said two juveniles threw a rock through the front door, shattering the glass. Once inside, police said the 12-year-old and 14-year-old removed Raz vapes and fled the store. Troopers estimate they stole about $1,750 worth of merchandise.

Both juveniles, whose names weren't released by authorities, are facing burglary and theft-related charges.

It's the latest time burglars have targeted a business selling vapes in the Pittsburgh area this summer.

In July, three people, a juvenile and an adult, were charged with breaking into Vape City Smoke Shop in Brentwood. A few days later, investigators said burglars drove into Brookline's Cloud King smoke shop and two men stole cash and merchandise, leaving the vehicle behind.