Burglars crash car through Pittsburgh smoke shop doors

Another Pittsburgh-area smoke shop was burglarized overnight, this time in Brookline. Investigators say burglars drove into the Cloud King smoke shop to gain entry.

"It's insane, it's not necessary and it's not okay," said Jessica Murdy, who heard the news and stopped by.

What she found was hard to miss: the shop was wide open, the front doors were ripped from the frame, left in pieces on the sidewalk.

"I've been coming to this store since they've opened for vapes, cigarettes, anything, and it's just really a shame to see that people are reckless and just want to cause harm," Murdy explained.

Pittsburgh police say two men in all black entered the business after 2 a.m. and stole cash from the register as well as merchandise. Then they took off, leaving the vehicle behind, according to investigators.

(Photo: KDKA)

"I think the cops do need to do on the beat more, on the boulevard," Murdy said. "I think the police department has a big role to play in it. Keeping community safe, it's not just about the people, but it's about the people who protect us as well."

The owners say thousands of dollars' worth of goods were stolen, but it's minuscule compared to the damage done.

Recently, other smoke shops around the Pittsburgh area have suffered the same fate.

In Brentwood last week, the owners of Vape City say two people smashed the door, emptied the register and stole THCa flower.

Leonard, a small business promoter, says he wishes people would stop targeting smoke shops, many of which are locally owned and operated.

"We cannot have an economy with no small businesses. This is the backbone of the country, so this has to be stopped," Leonard said.

"If these small businesses are out of our community, then where do we go from here?" Leonard continued.