2 juveniles, 1 adult charged after burglary at Brentwood vape shop

Three people are facing charges after a burglary at a vape shop in Brentwood.

Two juveniles and one adult have been charged after breaking into Vape City Smoke Shop on Wednesday morning. Video surveillance caught two of the suspects breaking in.

"Since I saw the door, I didn't even know if we would be able to be open," employee Samantha Sullivan said.

A wooden board is now in place of what used to be the glass door of the shop in Brentwood after the early morning break-in. Police say the vape shop was burglarized just after 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

She was back at the business on Wednesday afternoon to check on her co-workers.

"I just talked to my coworker inside," Sullivan said. "We're all obviously a little shaken up, but everybody is happy that we weren't there. No one was doing any late-night drop-offs."

The vape shop recently extended its hours to midnight, so it had been closed for about 90 minutes before the break-in happened. One of the owners told KDKA the suspects took a couple of jars of THC-A flower, which is like cannabis, and the register was emptied.

"Our bosses take their safety precautions," Sullivan said. "But still being an all-female store, it's really scary to know that stuff would happen, especially if we were open any later or if one of us were there closing up late that we could have been there when that happened. It's scary to think about."

While two people are seen in the surveillance video, Brentwood police said three people have been charged.

Sullivan said she'll be taking extra precautions after this.

"I still will work here, but definitely make sure I have all my personal protections on me," Sullivan said. "I had pepper spray already working here as a girl by myself, but I'll definitely add more things to add to my key chain."