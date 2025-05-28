Jelly Roll and Post Malone highlight the start of Pittsburgh's summer concert season. Here are other artists coming to town.

Pittsburgh music fans are gearing up for what will be a busy few days in the Steel City. Post Malone, Jelly Roll, and George Strait are all hitting the stage to kickstart the unofficial start of Pittsburgh's summer concert season.

Post Malone and Jelly Roll taking over PNC Park

Nine-time Grammy Award-nominated artist Post Malone is bringing Jelly Roll and Sierra Ferrell to PNC Park on Thursday.

Post Malone, whose real name is Austin Post, will perform some of his biggest hits and brand new songs from his sixth studio album, "F-1 Trillion," which was released in August 2024.

"F-1 Trillion" landed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and was nominated for a Grammy Award for "Best Country Album."

Music sensation Jelly Roll, who broke into the mainstream following the release of his 2022 singles "Son of a Sinner" and "Need a Favor," has joined Post Malone for the 25-city tour.

Remaining tickets can be found here.

George Strait headlines Acrisure Stadium show

Country music superstars George Strait and Chris Stapleton are bringing their tour to Acrisure Stadium.

Both artists will take the stage in Pittsburgh on Saturday night as part of a run of five select stadium shows across the Northeast.

Strait, dubbed the "King of Country Music," has sold more than 105 million albums while earning over 60 major entertainment awards. Stapleton, an 11-time Grammy Award winner, recently won Best Country Solo Performance at the 67th Grammy Awards for his rendition of "It Takes A Woman."

Remaining tickets can be found here.

Other country stars coming to Pittsburgh

Thomas Rhett is coming to the Pittsburgh area in June. Rhett's "Better In Boots Tour" will stop at the Pavilion at Star Lake on Friday, June 13.

Five-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan is headlining another summertime tour at the Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown on Aug. 2.

Multi-time Grammy-nominated country star Jason Aldean is bringing the "Full Throttle Tour" to the Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown on Saturday, Aug. 9.