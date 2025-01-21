Jason Aldean bringing 2025 tour to the Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Multi-time Grammy-nominated country star Jason Aldean is bringing his newly announced tour to the Pittsburgh area this summer.

Aldean will hit the road for the "Full Throttle Tour" throughout North America in May, which includes a stop at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025.

Special guests Nate Smith, RaeLynn, and Dee Jay Silver will join Aldean, the ACM Artist of the Decade.

Aldean has earned nearly 30 No. 1 career hits, over 18 billion streams, and over 20 million albums sold, per a Live Nation press release accompanying the tour announcement.

His career has included nearly two decades of country hits, including "Dirt Road Anthem," "Don't You Wanna Stay," "Fly Over States," "She's Country," "Big Green Tractor," and "Amarillo Sky."

Aldean's 2023 release, "Highway Desperado," earned the Georgia native his first career Hot 100 chart-topping hit with "Try That In A Small Town," which earned Billboard Award nominations for "Top Song Sales Artist" and "Top Selling Song."

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale on Wednesday. General public on-sale begins Friday, Jan. 24, at 10 a.m. More information can be found here.