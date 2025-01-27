Luke Bryan bringing summer tour to Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Country music superstar Luke Bryan is headlining another summertime tour and bringing his signature flair to the Pittsburgh region.

Bryan will kick off a brand-new city tour this summer dubbed the "Country Song Came On Tour."

The five-time Entertainer of The Year will stop at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown on Aug. 2.

These new shows will feature supporting acts like George Birge, Avery Anna, Ashland Craft, Mae Estes, Cole Goodwin, Braxton Keith, Randall King, Vincent Mason, Drake Milligan, Adrien Nunez, and Owen Riegling. DJ Rock will appear on all dates.

Bryan, who is known for hits like "Country Girl," "One Margarita" and "That's My Kind of Night," is no stranger to the Pittsburgh area. His most recent show was part of his Farm Tour series where he performed for thousands at the Cunningham Family farm in Smithton.

Throughout his career, the Georgia native has amassed over 22.6 billion global streams, 11.5 million global album sales, and 55.5 million track sales worldwide, according to a press release from Live Nation.

Tickets will go on sale beginning Friday, Jan. 31, at 10 a.m. More information can be found here.