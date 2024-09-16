County star Thomas Rhett coming to Pittsburgh area next summer

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Country music star Thomas Rhett is coming to the Pittsburgh area next summer.

Rhett's Better In Boots Tour will stop at the Pavilion at Star Lake on Friday, June 13. He'll be joined by Tucker Wetmore, The Castellows and DASHA.

The tour kicks off on June 5 in Rogers, Arizona, and will make 30 stops across North America before wrapping up in Ridgefield, Washington, on Sept. 26. The stop in Burgettstown will be his only show in Pennsylvania on the tour.

"So pumped to announce the BETTER IN BOOTS TOUR 2025!! Can't wait to hit the road next summer with Tucker Wetmore, The Castellows & DASHA!" Rhett wrote on Facebook.

The tour announcement comes on the heels of the release of his seventh studio album, "About A Woman," which Country Living called "his best work yet."

In his decade-long career, Rhett has netted 22 number one songs, 16 billion streams and several awards.

Rhett is the first act to be added to The Pavilion at Star Lake's 2025 summer lineup. The outdoor venue in Burgettstown is currently wrapping up its summer concert season, with Pitbull headlining the final show on Wednesday.