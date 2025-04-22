Watch CBS News
It's going to be a damp day today in the Pittsburgh area

By Ron Smiley

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (4/22)
It's going to be a damp day today in the Pittsburgh area and the coolest day of the work week.

Any Alert Days Ahead?  Potential still there for a Friday First Alert Weather Day. 

Aware: Today will be the coolest of the work week. So far this month, temperatures are running 1.6° warmer than average. 

We won't see a lot of sunshine today with partly cloudy morning skies and mostly cloudy afternoon skies.  There will be times you'll see some sunshine poking out. It just won't last long.  

Highs today should hit the upper 60s with morning temperatures dipping to the 40s in most places.  Cloud cover should keep fog at bay today. I have noon temperatures in the low 60s with winds coming in from the west at around 10mph for the afternoon.

We may see some patchy fog on Wednesday morning, but it will be dependent on how much cloud cover remains in place.  I will call for patchy fog.  Wednesday highs should hit the mid-70s for highs. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with highs hitting the mid to low 80s.  I foresee a lot of happy pups getting walked on Thursday. The warm-up continues on Friday morning with wake-up temps in the low 60s. While Friday morning will be dry, rain chances return for the afternoon with both rain and storms possible.  Gusty wind speeds may be strong enough to trigger some severe thunderstorm warnings for the area. Rain and storms will continue through at least the evening hours.

Behind Friday's rain chance comes cooler weather for the weekend, with highs on both Saturday and Sunday hitting the mid-60s.  

Morning temperatures for both days will be in the 40s in most places.

Ron Smiley
Ron Smiley

Arriving to KDKA in June 2015, Ron Smiley has been giving a local and hopefully bright outlook on the day in Pittsburgh and Western Pennsylvania.

