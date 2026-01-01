It's going to be a cold start to the new year in the Pittsburgh area with snow showers possible later in the day.

For New Year's Day temperatures will be in the 20s, still feeling in the teens and single digits for much of the day, but there will be a little sunshine in the afternoon then increasing clouds tonight.

A few snow showers arrive again north of I-80 and in the south of I-70 but only bringing around .5"-1".

The rest of the week we stay below normal and quiet with highs only in the upper 20s

It'll be a cold Steelers game on Sunday night with temperatures in the 20s and feeling in the teens.

The 40s return Tuesday and Wednesday with the chance of showers.

