Inaugural cornhole and Texas Hold 'Em tournament in honor of Justin McIntire a success
BRACKENRIDGE (KDKA) - On Saturday, the inaugural cornhole and Texas Hold 'Em tournament in honor of the late Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire was held.
The event took place at the Pittsburgh Brewing Company and was held to help raise money for the Chief Justin McIntire Memorial Foundation.
RELATED STORIES:
- Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire killed, another officer injured in shootout with suspect
- Community gathers to remember Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire during memorial service
- 'He had your back:' Brackenridge community prepares for vigil for Police Chief Justin McIntire
- Brackenridge officers back on patrol after chief Justin McIntire's homicide
- Council supports plan to rename street after Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire
- Street renamed in honor of fallen Brackenridge police officer Justin McIntire
- Memorial bike ride hosted in honor of fallen police officer Justin McIntire
The foundation dedicates money raised to first responders who serve their communities, like McIntire did for 22 years.
"We're hoping we can just get them the protection they need," said Chief Justin McIntire Memorial Foundation Treasurer Amanda O'Connor. "We want to make sure they have the protection of the vests, the weapons they need, whatever they need to protect themselves so this kind of stuff doesn't happen again."
General admission for the event was $10.
for more features.