Inaugural cornhole and Texas Hold 'Em tournament in honor of Justin McIntire a success

BRACKENRIDGE (KDKA) - On Saturday, the inaugural cornhole and Texas Hold 'Em tournament in honor of the late Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire was held.

The event took place at the Pittsburgh Brewing Company and was held to help raise money for the Chief Justin McIntire Memorial Foundation.

The foundation dedicates money raised to first responders who serve their communities, like McIntire did for 22 years.

"We're hoping we can just get them the protection they need," said Chief Justin McIntire Memorial Foundation Treasurer Amanda O'Connor. "We want to make sure they have the protection of the vests, the weapons they need, whatever they need to protect themselves so this kind of stuff doesn't happen again."

General admission for the event was $10.