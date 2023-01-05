'He had your back:' Brackenridge community prepares for vigil for Police Chief Justin McIntire

Vigil to be held tonight to remember Justin McIntire

BRACKENRIDGE (KDKA) - Emotions remain high in Brackenridge as the community prepares to mourn the loss of their beloved police chief.

Tonight, that part of the grieving process is set to begin with a vigil to honor slain police chief Justin McIntire.

It's just one of many remembrances planned for the popular public servant.

On Monday, Chief Justin McIntire, who had been the chief since 2018, was killed in a shootout with a suspect - 28-year-old Aaron Lamont Swan.

Swan was later killed in another shootout with police in Pittsburgh's Homewood neighborhood.

Since then, the community has been in a state of mourning.

Last night, a community memorial service was held for McIntire and it was an emotional scene.

Those in attendance prayed and sang songs and there were also messages of hope and healing.

In a town of just over 3,000 people, everybody knew McIntire who had 22 years of police service.

The man was revered and appreciated.

"He was my friend he had my back, and I can almost say with 100 percent certainty he had your back," said Pastor Nick Chybrzysnki, Generations House of Worship. "His brother messaged me saying, 'I don't know what to do, that was my hero.'"

"My heart just breaks for the world but also for the family and the place that they are in," said Annalise Shank.

Tonight, the vigil is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Brackenridge Memorial Park.

Chief McIntire's visitation and funeral will both be held next week.