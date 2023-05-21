Street renamed in honor of fallen Brackenridge police officer Justin McIntire

BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) - Nearly five months after the Brackenridge police chief was killed in an ambush, the community continues to show their love and support.

Saturday afternoon, folks gathered at an intersection to rename a street, a permanent memorial in his honor.

Third Avenue in Brackenridge is now McIntire Way. The Borough of Brackenridge renamed the street for their fallen Police Chief Justin McIntire. His brother did the honors.

The chief's mom, Lori, held back tears as the tight-knit community gathered for the special moment.

"Now McIntire Way is where he will always be remembered," Lori said. "Third Avenue was where Justin was born and raised, and Third Avenue was where he gave his life protecting all of us."

On Jan. 2, 2023, a suspect ambushed and killed Chief McIntire in the line of duty, just feet away from where he grew up. He spent 22 years as a police officer and four as chief, dedicated to giving back to the place loved.

His dad, Lee, said he did this with compassion and kindness.

"He had a way with people that made them feel comfortable around him and infected others to gravitate towards him," Lee said.

It's why a family friend, Debbie Beale, proposed the street renaming to the borough council. No one objected.

"This young man grew up here, gave his life here, and it made perfect sense for me," Beale said.

The tragedy changed the community forever, but Mayor Lindsay Fraser hopes this tribute can help them move forward.

"Work together to protect and preserve the Brackenridge that Justin knew and loved and served and made the ultimate sacrifice for," Fraser said.

"McIntire Way is just not a street change to this community, it's about the way that he lived. McIntire Way means that his way," Beale said.

They're cementing the chief's legacy in the years to come.

"I know my son is smiling down today, upon all of us, and he will be always watching over us," Lori said.

The rest of the street signs will go up this coming week.

A local business also donated a bench in the chief's honor. Fraser told KDKA they'll likely place it along the river in Brackenridge Memorial Park.