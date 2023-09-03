Watch CBS News
Memorial bike ride hosted in honor of fallen police officer Justin McIntire

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Tributes for fallen police officer Justin McIntire continue to pour in, and on Sunday, a memorial bike ride was held for the officer.

It was the first time for the Chief McIntire Thunder Run.

The event started with breakfast and was followed by a church service with Chief McIntire's family.

Multiple first responders were in the ride and said they'll continue to honor Justin's legacy.

"We really wanted this run to be about honoring all first responders, and so this year, we selected the Pioneer Hose Fire Company, and so, all the proceeds from this run this year will go to them," one organizer said.

The motorcycle ride honored McIntire, as well as all police and first responders.  

First published on September 3, 2023 / 7:39 PM

