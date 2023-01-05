Community gathers to remember Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire during memorial service

BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) — A community memorial service was held for Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire on Wednesday.

He was shot and killed on Monday during a foot chase with a suspect. On Wednesday inside Generations House of Worship in Brackenridge, blue hues filled the sanctuary, marking the death of McIntire.

Those in attendance prayed and sang songs. There also were messages of hope and healing.

"He was a hero because he cared about the community he grew up in and worked to serve," Father John said during the service.

In a town of just over 3,000 people, everybody knew McIntire, who had 22 years of police service. He was revered and appreciated.

"He was my friend, he had my back," Pastor Nick Chybrzysnki said during the service. "And I can almost say with 100 percent certainty he had your back."

But McIntire was much more. He was a husband, father, uncle and brother. Many now lifting up the chief's family, which is dealing with unimaginable pain.

"My heart just breaks for the world, but also for the family and the place that they are in," AnnaLise Shank said.

There is a vigil scheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m. at Brackenridge Memorial Park. The chief's visitation and funeral are both next week.