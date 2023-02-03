Council supports plan to rename street after Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire

BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) — Brackenridge Borough leaders announced they support the plan to rename the street where Justin McIntire was killed.

McIntire, the police chief in Brackenridge, was shot and killed while pursuing a wanted man in January. Borough leaders presented the plan to change Third Avenue to McIntire Way to the family on Thursday during a meeting, and they support it.

"I just want it done," said Tiffany Black, McIntire's sister. "I just want it done for my brother to honor him."

Debbie Beale spearheaded the idea of renaming the street.

"He is one of the best young men we have coming out of this community and gave his life to this community and he is like one of our sons," Beale said.

The council and Mayor Lindsay Fraser announced they are on board Thursday and will pursue an ordinance to make it happen by the spring.

"He grew up on Third Avenue, he lived on Third Avenue, he died on Third Avenue and his mother still lives there," the mayor said. "So we in Brackenridge hold him close to our hearts and we want to honor him and we also want to honor what he was."

"(Justin's wife) couldn't be here tonight," said Lori McIntire, Justin's mother. "But she is definitely for it."

"It should be done for my brother to honor him," Black said. "That is where we were born and raised and that's where this tragedy happened."

The solicitor will now draft an ordinance, and council leaders will vote on it next month.