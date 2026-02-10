High temperatures in the Pittsburgh area today are expected to be near 50 degrees.

Any Alert Days Ahead? No.

Aware: Yesterday was the 7th day this season with temperatures dipping to 0° or colder. This is the most since 2017-18 when we had 8. The most was in 1976-77 when we did it 20 times.

Yesterday was a record-setting day in Dubois, where they fell all the way down to -9°. The old record low temperature of -6° was set all the way back in 1979. Yesterday's -5° low temperature in Pittsburgh was the 7th day so far this winter season with temperatures dipping to 0° or below. That's the most since 2017-18, when we had 8 days with temperatures at or below 0°. It may also have been the last one of the season. We can hope right?

Today will see a brief warm blast with highs soaring to near 50°. I have us seeing partly cloudy skies with noon temperatures near 40 degrees and 5 p.m. temperatures at 49°. There will be a chance for rain this evening, with the best chance happening from Pittsburgh to the south. Temperatures will begin dropping behind the rain, with midnight temperatures being in the upper 30s and most of Wednesday seeing temperatures near 30.

While the snow will be light in places like Pittsburgh, accumulating snow is expected for the Ridges and westward-facing slopes of the Laurel Highlands, with 2"-4" of snow possible in these areas on Wednesday and an additional 1"-3" on Thursday before snow showers come to an end on Friday morning. I expect these communities will see a Winter Weather Advisory for Wednesday.

Looking ahead, I have highs near 40° on Valentine's Day, Saturday. I have us in the 40s for highs on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday with 50s expected next Wednesday.

