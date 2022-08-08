High school football: Heat acclimatization practices kick off

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In just a few weeks, Friday night lights will return.

Before anyone can break off a long touchdown run, players need to practice. Heat acclimatization practices are the first step.

"It's an exciting time. Kind of like Christmas for football coaches," Gateway football coach Don Holl said Monday.

With humidity and temperatures making it ideal to search for air conditioning, it's the weather these young athletes are preparing for. Heat acclamation week is designed to get athletes ready for the hot and humid days of their training camps and early-season games.

"It's very, very important for the kids to get adjusted," Aliquippa coach Mike Warfield said.

Football players will be putting the pads and helmets on for the first time this week. The goal is to get the players used to these conditions with equipment on.

"This whole process is designed to make sure they are best acclimated for the real thing next week," Holl said.

This week, teams will work on drills and conditioning. The only contact will be for technique purposes. Next week is when the players will lower those shoulders and start hitting.

"We're just watching for those typical signs of heat illness and applying the appropriate medical care. When they feel something that isn't normal, letting a medical professional know," Upper St. Clair trainer Bob Smith said.

"Any leader, your job is to take care of your people and our people are these young men," Holl said.

Trainers said it's best for student-athletes to stay hydrated during these weeks. They said sports drinks are good but should not be the only source of hydration due to sugar content.

In addition, student-athletes should also make sure to eat a balanced diet. Carbs and protein are good to repair muscles, but athletes shouldn't skip out on fruits and veggies.