Drunk driver sentenced to 3-6 months in jail for crash that killed Harrison Township girl

The man who was driving drunk during a crash that killed a young girl in Harrison Township nearly two years ago has been sentenced to 3 to 6 months of jail time.

Jeffrey Glowatski, 65, pleaded guilty late last year to driving under the influence and careless driving stemming from a deadly crash along Kuntz Street when 11-year-old Roxanne Bonnoni was hit while crossing the street. She died at the scene.

On Wednesday, Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Edward Borkowski sentenced Glowatski to 3 to 6 months in jail along with a $500 fine and probation and parole requirements.

Investigators said that Glowatski was slurring his speech at the scene of the crash with later tests revealing a blood alcohol level that was nearby double the legal limit to drive.

Police said that video surveillance showed Glowatski drinking as many 12 beers in a five-hour period at an American Legion and at a bar before the crash happened.

In the aftermath of the deadly crash, Roxanne Bonnoni was remembered as one of The DePaul School for Hearing and Speech's beloved students.

"She was an integral part of our DePaul family since she was 3 years old, known for her boundless imagination, love of storytelling, and the joy she brought to everyone around her," the school wrote.