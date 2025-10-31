Gusty winds and isolated rain chances continue in Pittsburgh on Halloween

Pittsburgh ended yesterday with 0.79" of rain, which brings our two-day total to 0.95" of rain. Despite this, we are still running a slight deficit for the month and a 3.00" deficit for the year.

Observed rain in our area from October 30, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

Most of the rainfall from yesterday has exited for the morning hours. There remains one band of light rain north of Highway 422 and I-80 that will slowly diminish by midday into the early afternoon hours.

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, accompanied by strong, sustained winds between 20-25 mph and gusts ranging from 30-40mph. The peaks of the Laurel Highlands could see gusts upwards of 50mph, where a Wind Advisory is in effect for Somerset and Garrett counties.

Some additional isolated to widely scattered showers are possible Friday afternoon, 3 p.m. through 9-10 p.m., with another weak disturbance passing through Western PA, but Halloween evening for the most part should be fairly decent outside of breezy conditions and cool conditions.

Weather conditions for trick-or-treating tonight KDKA Weather Center

Saturday will start with chilly conditions, but most of the day will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid-50s. Another disturbance looks to approach our area from the west Saturday evening into Sunday, bringing an increase in clouds. Some isolated showers will be possible on Sunday as well, but the overall coverage looks low at the moment as the strongest part of the disturbance passes to our south.

Saturday's high temperatures KDKA Weather Center

Next week can be summed up with milder afternoons and chilly mornings. There will be two cold fronts—one on Monday afternoon and evening that sparks a few showers mainly in our northern counties. Another front looks to arrive by Wednesday afternoon and evening with another chance of showers followed by cooler temperatures next Thursday.

7-day forecast: October 31, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

