Giant Eagle taking prescriptions from another wave of closing Rite Aid stores

Rite Aid customers want to know next steps as Giant Eagle takes over some prescriptions

Giant Eagle has released another list of locations that will take over prescriptions from closing Rite Aid stores.

Giant Eagle in May announced that it will acquire customer prescriptions from nearly 80 Rite Aid locations, which are closing after the drugstore chain filed for bankruptcy again.

On Monday, Giant Eagle released the names of 15 additional Rite Aid locations that will have their prescriptions transferred to Giant Eagle pharmacies, with the changes taking effect this week. Giant Eagle said prescriptions will automatically be sent to the closest stores, and Rite Aid customers will be told about the change.

Rite Aid customers who want to go to a different Giant Eagle location can. Customers who don't want to use Giant Eagle can transfer to another retailer, either before the effective transfer date through Rite Aid or after through Giant Eagle.

"Their prescription information that they house in those stores, due to regulatory reasons, has to have another designated home," Giant Eagle spokesperson Jannah Drexler explained in May.

Two Rite Aid stores will become standalone Giant Eagle pharmacies, but Giant Eagle hasn't released the locations yet.

These Giant Eagles are taking Rite Aid prescriptions next

Rite Aid Giant Eagle Giant Eagle address Effective date 407 Central Avenue, Johnstown, PA 15902 Goucher Street Giant Eagle Pharmacy 344 Goucher Street, Johnstown, PA 15905 June 24, 2025 135 South Market Street, New Wilmington, PA 16142 Wilmington Road Giant Eagle Pharmacy 3230 Wilmington Road, New Castle, PA 16105 June 24, 2025 100 Franklin Street, Mercer, PA 16137 Wilmington Road Giant Eagle Pharmacy 3230 Wilmington Road, New Castle, PA 16105 June 24, 2025 503 Clifton Road, Bethel Park, PA 15102 McMurray Market District Express Pharmacy 2840 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317 June 24, 2025 2655 E Carson Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203 South Side Giant Eagle Pharmacy 2021 Wharton Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15203 June 24, 2025 1222 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15210 South Side Giant Eagle Pharmacy 2021 Wharton Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15203 June 24, 2025 2150 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15210 South Side Giant Eagle Pharmacy 2021 Wharton Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15203 June 24, 2025 6375 Library Road, South Park, PA 15129 Finleyville Giant Eagle Pharmacy 3701 Route 88, Finleyville, PA 15332 June 25, 2025 3210 Banksville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15216 Cochran Road Giant Eagle Pharmacy 1717 Cochran Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15220 June 25, 2025 517 Beaver Street, Sewickley, PA 15143 Leetsdale Giant Eagle Pharmacy 5 Quaker Village Shopping Center, Leetsdale, PA 15056 June 25, 2025 600 William Marks Drive, Munhall, PA 15120 Waterfront Giant Eagle Pharmacy 420 East Waterfront Drive, Homestead, PA 15120 June 25, 2025 1700 Murray Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15217 Squirrel Hill Giant Eagle Pharmacy 1901 Murray Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15217 June 26, 2025 2302 Sheffield Road, Aliquippa, PA 15001 Aliquippa Giant Eagle Pharmacy 3113 Green Garden Road, Green Garden Shopping Center, Aliquippa, PA 15001 June 26, 2025 109 Allegheny River Boulevard, Oakmont, PA 15139 Verona Giant Eagle Pharmacy 200 Allegheny River Boulevard, Verona, PA 15147 June 26, 2025 1200 Pittsburgh Street, Cheswick, PA 15024 Harmar Giant Eagle Express Pharmacy 2611 Freeport Road, Pitsburgh, PA 15238 June 26, 2025