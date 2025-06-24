Watch CBS News
Giant Eagle taking prescriptions from another wave of closing Rite Aid stores

By Madeline Bartos

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Rite Aid customers want to know next steps as Giant Eagle takes over some prescriptions
Giant Eagle has released another list of locations that will take over prescriptions from closing Rite Aid stores. 

Giant Eagle in May announced that it will acquire customer prescriptions from nearly 80 Rite Aid locations, which are closing after the drugstore chain filed for bankruptcy again

On Monday, Giant Eagle released the names of 15 additional Rite Aid locations that will have their prescriptions transferred to Giant Eagle pharmacies, with the changes taking effect this week. Giant Eagle said prescriptions will automatically be sent to the closest stores, and Rite Aid customers will be told about the change. 

Rite Aid customers who want to go to a different Giant Eagle location can. Customers who don't want to use Giant Eagle can transfer to another retailer, either before the effective transfer date through Rite Aid or after through Giant Eagle. 

"Their prescription information that they house in those stores, due to regulatory reasons, has to have another designated home," Giant Eagle spokesperson Jannah Drexler explained in May. 

Two Rite Aid stores will become standalone Giant Eagle pharmacies, but Giant Eagle hasn't released the locations yet. 

These Giant Eagles are taking Rite Aid prescriptions next

Rite Aid

Giant Eagle

Giant Eagle address

Effective date

407 Central Avenue, Johnstown, PA 15902  

Goucher Street Giant Eagle Pharmacy  

344 Goucher Street, Johnstown, PA 15905  

June 24, 2025  

135 South Market Street, New Wilmington, PA 16142  

Wilmington Road Giant Eagle Pharmacy  

3230 Wilmington Road, New Castle, PA 16105  

June 24, 2025  

100 Franklin Street, Mercer, PA 16137  

Wilmington Road Giant Eagle Pharmacy  

3230 Wilmington Road, New Castle, PA 16105  

June 24, 2025  

503 Clifton Road, Bethel Park, PA 15102  

McMurray Market District Express Pharmacy  

2840 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317  

June 24, 2025  

2655 E Carson Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203  

South Side Giant Eagle Pharmacy  

2021 Wharton Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15203  

June 24, 2025  

1222 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15210  

South Side Giant Eagle Pharmacy  

2021 Wharton Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15203  

June 24, 2025  

2150 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15210  

South Side Giant Eagle Pharmacy  

2021 Wharton Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15203  

June 24, 2025  

6375 Library Road, South Park, PA 15129  

Finleyville Giant Eagle Pharmacy  

3701 Route 88, Finleyville, PA 15332  

June 25, 2025  

3210 Banksville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15216  

Cochran Road Giant Eagle Pharmacy  

1717 Cochran Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15220  

June 25, 2025  

517 Beaver Street, Sewickley, PA 15143  

Leetsdale Giant Eagle Pharmacy  

5 Quaker Village Shopping Center, Leetsdale, PA 15056  

June 25, 2025  

600 William Marks Drive, Munhall, PA 15120  

Waterfront Giant Eagle Pharmacy  

420 East Waterfront Drive, Homestead, PA 15120  

June 25, 2025  

1700 Murray Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15217  

Squirrel Hill Giant Eagle Pharmacy  

1901 Murray Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15217  

June 26, 2025  

2302 Sheffield Road, Aliquippa, PA 15001  

Aliquippa Giant Eagle Pharmacy  

3113 Green Garden Road, Green Garden Shopping Center, Aliquippa, PA 15001  

June 26, 2025  

109 Allegheny River Boulevard, Oakmont, PA 15139  

Verona Giant Eagle Pharmacy  

200 Allegheny River Boulevard, Verona, PA 15147  

June 26, 2025  

1200 Pittsburgh Street, Cheswick, PA 15024  

Harmar Giant Eagle Express Pharmacy   

2611 Freeport Road, Pitsburgh, PA 15238  

June 26, 2025  

Madeline Bartos

Madeline Bartos is a digital web producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has worked with KDKA since 2019.

