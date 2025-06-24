Giant Eagle taking prescriptions from another wave of closing Rite Aid stores
Giant Eagle has released another list of locations that will take over prescriptions from closing Rite Aid stores.
Giant Eagle in May announced that it will acquire customer prescriptions from nearly 80 Rite Aid locations, which are closing after the drugstore chain filed for bankruptcy again.
On Monday, Giant Eagle released the names of 15 additional Rite Aid locations that will have their prescriptions transferred to Giant Eagle pharmacies, with the changes taking effect this week. Giant Eagle said prescriptions will automatically be sent to the closest stores, and Rite Aid customers will be told about the change.
Rite Aid customers who want to go to a different Giant Eagle location can. Customers who don't want to use Giant Eagle can transfer to another retailer, either before the effective transfer date through Rite Aid or after through Giant Eagle.
"Their prescription information that they house in those stores, due to regulatory reasons, has to have another designated home," Giant Eagle spokesperson Jannah Drexler explained in May.
Two Rite Aid stores will become standalone Giant Eagle pharmacies, but Giant Eagle hasn't released the locations yet.
These Giant Eagles are taking Rite Aid prescriptions next
Rite Aid
Giant Eagle
Giant Eagle address
Effective date
407 Central Avenue, Johnstown, PA 15902
Goucher Street Giant Eagle Pharmacy
344 Goucher Street, Johnstown, PA 15905
June 24, 2025
135 South Market Street, New Wilmington, PA 16142
Wilmington Road Giant Eagle Pharmacy
3230 Wilmington Road, New Castle, PA 16105
June 24, 2025
100 Franklin Street, Mercer, PA 16137
Wilmington Road Giant Eagle Pharmacy
3230 Wilmington Road, New Castle, PA 16105
June 24, 2025
503 Clifton Road, Bethel Park, PA 15102
McMurray Market District Express Pharmacy
2840 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317
June 24, 2025
2655 E Carson Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203
South Side Giant Eagle Pharmacy
2021 Wharton Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15203
June 24, 2025
1222 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15210
South Side Giant Eagle Pharmacy
2021 Wharton Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15203
June 24, 2025
2150 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15210
South Side Giant Eagle Pharmacy
2021 Wharton Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15203
June 24, 2025
6375 Library Road, South Park, PA 15129
Finleyville Giant Eagle Pharmacy
3701 Route 88, Finleyville, PA 15332
June 25, 2025
3210 Banksville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15216
Cochran Road Giant Eagle Pharmacy
1717 Cochran Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15220
June 25, 2025
517 Beaver Street, Sewickley, PA 15143
Leetsdale Giant Eagle Pharmacy
5 Quaker Village Shopping Center, Leetsdale, PA 15056
June 25, 2025
600 William Marks Drive, Munhall, PA 15120
Waterfront Giant Eagle Pharmacy
420 East Waterfront Drive, Homestead, PA 15120
June 25, 2025
1700 Murray Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15217
Squirrel Hill Giant Eagle Pharmacy
1901 Murray Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15217
June 26, 2025
2302 Sheffield Road, Aliquippa, PA 15001
Aliquippa Giant Eagle Pharmacy
3113 Green Garden Road, Green Garden Shopping Center, Aliquippa, PA 15001
June 26, 2025
109 Allegheny River Boulevard, Oakmont, PA 15139
Verona Giant Eagle Pharmacy
200 Allegheny River Boulevard, Verona, PA 15147
June 26, 2025
1200 Pittsburgh Street, Cheswick, PA 15024
Harmar Giant Eagle Express Pharmacy
2611 Freeport Road, Pitsburgh, PA 15238
June 26, 2025