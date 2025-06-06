Giant Eagle announces second wave of Rite Aid locations transitioning prescriptions
Amid the closures of Rite Aid Pharmacies across the region, customers were left uncertain of where they could pick up their prescriptions.
Last week, Giant Eagle announced that they would be taking over Rite Aid prescriptions, providing customers with a place to get their prescriptions filled.
After the announcement that they would be taking over the prescriptions for 78 locations, they announced the first 30 locations where customers could begin filling their orders.
The first 30 locations where Rite Aid customers can fill prescriptions
Rite Aid address
Giant Eagle
Giant Eagle address
Effective date
843 Rostraver Rd, Belle Vernon, PA 15012
Belle Vernon Giant Eagle Pharmacy
300 Tri County Lane, Belle Vernon, PA 15012
May 7, 2025
8775 Norwin Avenue, North Huntingdon, PA 15642
Irwin Giant Eagle Pharmacy
8901 Route 30, North Huntingdon Square, North Huntingdon, PA 15642
June 3, 2025
3550 Route 130, Irwin, PA 15642
Irwin Giant Eagle Pharmacy
8901 Route 30, North Huntingdon Square, North Huntingdon, PA 15642
June 3, 2025
568 Caste Village, Pittsburgh, PA 15236
Caste Village Giant Eagle Pharmacy
5260 Grove Road, Baptist & Grove Roads, Pittsburgh, PA 15236
June 3, 2025
5504 Walnut Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15232
Shadyside Market District Pharmacy
5550 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15232
June 3, 2025
5633 Baum Boulevard, Pittsburgh, PA 15206
Shadyside Market District Pharmacy
5550 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15232
June 3, 2025
417 Chartiers Street, Bridgeville, PA 15017
Bridgeville Giant Eagle Pharmacy
1025 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, PA 15017
June 3, 2025
700 Sharon New Castle Road, Farrell, PA 16121
Hermitage Giant Eagle Pharmacy
2365 East State Street, Hickory Plaza, Hermitage, PA 16148
June 3, 2025
811 East State Street, Sharon, PA 16146
Hermitage Giant Eagle Pharmacy
2365 East State Street, Hickory Plaza, Hermitage, PA 16148
June 3, 2025
1851 East State Street, Hermitage, PA 16148
Hermitage Giant Eagle Pharmacy
2365 East State Street, Hickory Plaza, Hermitage, PA 16148
June 3, 2025
900 Mount Royal Bouleveard, Pittsburgh, PA 15223
Shaler Giant Eagle Pharmacy
1671 Butler Plank Road, Glenshaw, PA 15116
June 4, 2025
880 Butler Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15223
Shaler Giant Eagle Pharmacy
1671 Butler Plank Road, Glenshaw, PA 15116
June 4, 2025
1710 Mount Royal Boulevard, Glenshaw, PA 15116
Shaler Giant Eagle Pharmacy
1671 Butler Plank Road, Glenshaw, PA 15116
June 4, 2025
4927 Homeville Road, West Mifflin, PA 15122
West Mifflin Giant Eagle Pharmacy
1356 Hoffman Boulevard, West Mifflin, PA 15122
June 4, 2025
1520 N Main Street Ext, Butler, PA 16001
Clearview Mall Giant Eagle Pharmacy
1521 North Main Street, Butler, PA 16001
June 4, 2025
139 South Main Street, Butler, PA 16001
Clearview Mall Giant Eagle Pharmacy
1521 North Main Street, Butler, PA 16001
June 4, 2025
1303 Shoemaker Street, Nanty Glo, PA 15943
Ebensburg Giant Eagle Pharmacy
881 College Plaza, Rt. 22W & Rt. 219, Ebensburg, PA 15931
June 4, 2025
4606 Admiral Peary Highway, Ebensburg, PA 15931
Ebensburg Giant Eagle Pharmacy
881 College Plaza, Rt. 22W & Rt. 219, Ebensburg, PA 15931
June 4, 2025
101 5th Street, Charleroi, PA 15022
Fisher Heights Giant Eagle Pharmacy
1300 Country Club Road, Monongahela, PA 15063
June 5, 2025
446 West Main Street, Monongahela, PA 15063
Fisher Heights Giant Eagle Pharmacy
1300 Country Club Road, Monongahela, PA 15063
June 5, 2025
2470 Bedford Street, Johnstown, PA 15904
University Park Giant Eagle Pharmacy
1451 Scalp Avenue, University Park Center, Johnstown, PA 15904
June 5, 2025
1501 Scalp Avenue, Johnstown, PA 15904
University Park Giant Eagle Pharmacy
1451 Scalp Avenue, University Park Center, Johnstown, PA 15904
June 5, 2025
2336 Ardmore Boulevard, Pittsburgh, PA 15221
Braddock Hills Giant Eagle Pharmacy
254 Yost Boulevard-Braddock, Pittsburgh, PA 15221
June 5, 2025
4145 Buffalo Road, Erie, PA 16510
Harborcreek Giant Eagle Pharmacy
4265 Buffalo Road, Erie, PA 16510
June 5, 2025
1700 Pine Hollow Road, McKees Rocks. PA 15136
Kennedy Township Giant Eagle Pharmacy
1800 McKees Rocks Road, McKees Rocks, PA 15136
June 6, 2025
3434 William Penn Highway, Pittsburgh, PA 15235
Monroeville Giant Eagle Pharmacy
4010 Monroeville Boulevard, Monroeville, PA 15146
June 6, 2025
4111 William Penn Highway, Monroeville, PA 15146
Monroeville Giant Eagle Pharmacy
4010 Monroeville Boulevard, Monroeville, PA 15146
June 6, 2025
1800-1814 Morningside Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15206
Waterworks Market District Pharmacy
910 Freeport Road, Waterworks Plaza, Pittsburgh, PA 15238
June 6, 2025
1125 Freeport Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15238
Waterworks Market District Pharmacy
910 Freeport Road, Waterworks Plaza, Pittsburgh, PA 15238
June 6, 2025
1020 Liberty Street, Franklin, PA 16323
Franklin Giant Eagle Phamacy
541 Allegheny Boulevard, Franklin, PA
16323 June 6, 2025
The agreement between the two companies is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions, Giant Eagle says.
"We're excited to welcome new patients to our Giant Eagle Pharmacy," Giant Eagle president and CEO Bill Artman said in a news release. "We pride ourselves on running a nationally recognized pharmacy and drugstore business where our licensed pharmacists and pharmacy technicians are committed to delivering trusted, personalized care. When paired with the value and convenience of our drugstore and supermarket offerings, we're proud to provide a comprehensive, one-stop shopping experience."
Now, on Friday, they've announced the second wave of 17 locations, which you can read below.
The next 17 Giant Eagle locations
Rite Aid Address
Giant Eagle
Giant Eagle address
Effective date
5100 Library Road, Bethel Park, PA 15102
Bethel Park Giant Eagle Pharmacy
5055 Library Road, Suite 5, Bethel Park, PA 15102
June 10, 2025
20480 Roue 19, Cranberry Township, PA 16066
Cranberry Giant Eagle Pharmacy
20111 Route 19, Cranberry Mall SC, Cranberry Township, PA 16066
June 10, 2025
1120 Philadelphia Avenue, Northern Cambria, PA 15714
Northern Cambria Giant Eagle Pharmacy
7 Cottonwood Street, Northern Cambria, PA 15714
June 10, 2025
8141 Ridge Road, Girard, PA 16147
Girard Giant Eagle Pharmacy
9125 West Ridge Road, Girard, PA, 16417
June 10, 2025
2270 Noblestown Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15205
Noblestown Road Giant Eagle Pharmacy
2103 Noblestown Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15205
June 11, 2025
1130 Perry Highway, Suite 35, Pittsburgh, PA 15237
McIntyre Square Giant Eagle Pharmacy
8080 McIntyre Square Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15237
June 11, 2025
1701 Duncan Avenue, Allison Park, PA 15101
McIntyre Square Giant Eagle Pharmacy
8080 McIntyre Square Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15237
June 11, 2025
113 West Main Street, West Newton, PA 15089
West Newton Giant Eagle Pharmacy
105 Robertson Street, West Newton, PA 15089
June 11, 2025
5430 Peach Street, Erie, PA 16509
Millcreek Marketplace Giant Eagle Pharmacy
2067 Interchange Road, Erie, PA 16509
June 11, 2025
513 Perry Highway, Pittsburgh, PA 15229
West View Giant Eagle Pharmacy
1029 West View Park Drive, West View Park SC, West View, PA 15229
June 12, 2025
304 Depot Street, Latrobe, PA 15650
Latrobe Giant Eagle Pharmacy
1050 Mountain Laurel Plaza, Route 30, Latrobe, PA 15650
June 12, 2025
300 Market Street, Elizabeth, PA 15037
Elizabeth Giant Eagle Pharmacy
800 McKeesport Road, Elizabeth, PA 15037
June 12, 2025
335 Main Street, Greenville, PA 16125
Greenville Giant Eagle Pharmacy
419 S. Main Street, Greenville, PA 16125
June 12, 2025
100 Seven Field Boulevard, Seven Fields, PA 16046
Seven Fields Giant Eagle Pharmacy
206 Seven Fields Boulevard, Seven Fields, PA 16046
June 13, 2025
1440 East High Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370
Waynesburg Giant Eagle Pharmacy
100 Sugar Run Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370
June 13, 2025
1236 Long Run Road, White Oak, PA 15131
White Oak Giant Eagle Pharmacy
2001 Lincoln Way, Oak Park Mall, White Oak, PA 15131
June 13, 2025
221 Grove City Road, Slippery Rock, PA 16057
Slippery Rock Giant Eagle Pharmacy
223 Grove City Road, Slippery Rock, PA 16057
June 13, 2025