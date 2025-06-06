Watch CBS News
Giant Eagle announces second wave of Rite Aid locations transitioning prescriptions

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
/ CBS Pittsburgh

Rite Aid customers want to know next steps as Giant Eagle takes over some prescriptions
Rite Aid customers want to know next steps as Giant Eagle takes over some prescriptions 02:12

Amid the closures of Rite Aid Pharmacies across the region, customers were left uncertain of where they could pick up their prescriptions. 

Last week, Giant Eagle announced that they would be taking over Rite Aid prescriptions, providing customers with a place to get their prescriptions filled. 

After the announcement that they would be taking over the prescriptions for 78 locations, they announced the first 30 locations where customers could begin filling their orders. 

The first 30 locations where Rite Aid customers can fill prescriptions

Rite Aid address

Giant Eagle

Giant Eagle address

Effective date

843 Rostraver Rd, Belle Vernon, PA 15012  

Belle Vernon Giant Eagle Pharmacy  

300 Tri County Lane, Belle Vernon, PA 15012   

May 7, 2025  

8775 Norwin Avenue, North Huntingdon, PA 15642  

Irwin Giant Eagle Pharmacy  

8901 Route 30, North Huntingdon Square, North Huntingdon, PA 15642  

June 3, 2025  

3550 Route 130, Irwin, PA 15642   

Irwin Giant Eagle Pharmacy  

8901 Route 30, North Huntingdon Square, North Huntingdon, PA 15642  

June 3, 2025  

568 Caste Village, Pittsburgh, PA 15236  

Caste Village Giant Eagle Pharmacy  

5260 Grove Road, Baptist & Grove Roads, Pittsburgh, PA 15236  

June 3, 2025  

5504 Walnut Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15232  

Shadyside Market District Pharmacy  

5550 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15232   

June 3, 2025  

5633 Baum Boulevard, Pittsburgh, PA 15206   

Shadyside Market District Pharmacy  

5550 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15232   

June 3, 2025  

417 Chartiers Street, Bridgeville, PA 15017   

Bridgeville Giant Eagle Pharmacy  

1025 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, PA 15017   

June 3, 2025  

700 Sharon New Castle Road, Farrell, PA 16121  

Hermitage Giant Eagle Pharmacy  

2365 East State Street, Hickory Plaza, Hermitage, PA 16148   

June 3, 2025  

811 East State Street, Sharon, PA 16146  

Hermitage Giant Eagle Pharmacy  

2365 East State Street, Hickory Plaza, Hermitage, PA 16148  

June 3, 2025  

1851 East State Street, Hermitage, PA 16148  

Hermitage Giant Eagle Pharmacy  

2365 East State Street, Hickory Plaza, Hermitage, PA 16148   

June 3, 2025  

900 Mount Royal Bouleveard, Pittsburgh, PA 15223  

Shaler Giant Eagle Pharmacy  

1671 Butler Plank Road, Glenshaw, PA 15116  

June 4, 2025  

880 Butler Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15223  

Shaler Giant Eagle Pharmacy   

1671 Butler Plank Road, Glenshaw, PA 15116   

June 4, 2025  

1710 Mount Royal Boulevard, Glenshaw, PA 15116  

Shaler Giant Eagle Pharmacy  

1671 Butler Plank Road, Glenshaw, PA 15116  

June 4, 2025  

4927 Homeville Road, West Mifflin, PA 15122  

West Mifflin Giant Eagle Pharmacy  

1356 Hoffman Boulevard, West Mifflin, PA 15122   

June 4, 2025  

1520 N Main Street Ext, Butler, PA 16001  

Clearview Mall Giant Eagle Pharmacy  

1521 North Main Street, Butler, PA 16001   

June 4, 2025  

139 South Main Street, Butler, PA 16001  

Clearview Mall Giant Eagle Pharmacy  

1521 North Main Street, Butler, PA 16001   

June 4, 2025  

1303 Shoemaker Street, Nanty Glo, PA 15943  

Ebensburg Giant Eagle Pharmacy  

881 College Plaza, Rt. 22W & Rt. 219, Ebensburg, PA 15931  

June 4, 2025  

4606 Admiral Peary Highway, Ebensburg, PA 15931  

Ebensburg Giant Eagle Pharmacy  

881 College Plaza, Rt. 22W & Rt. 219, Ebensburg, PA 15931   

June 4, 2025  

101 5th Street, Charleroi, PA 15022  

Fisher Heights Giant Eagle Pharmacy  

1300 Country Club Road, Monongahela, PA 15063   

June 5, 2025  

446 West Main Street, Monongahela, PA 15063  

Fisher Heights Giant Eagle Pharmacy  

1300 Country Club Road, Monongahela, PA 15063   

June 5, 2025  

2470 Bedford Street, Johnstown, PA 15904  

University Park Giant Eagle Pharmacy  

1451 Scalp Avenue, University Park Center, Johnstown, PA 15904   

June 5, 2025  

1501 Scalp Avenue, Johnstown, PA 15904  

University Park Giant Eagle Pharmacy  

1451 Scalp Avenue, University Park Center, Johnstown, PA 15904  

June 5, 2025  

2336 Ardmore Boulevard, Pittsburgh, PA 15221   

Braddock Hills Giant Eagle Pharmacy  

254 Yost Boulevard-Braddock, Pittsburgh, PA 15221  

June 5, 2025  

4145 Buffalo Road, Erie, PA 16510   

Harborcreek Giant Eagle Pharmacy   

4265 Buffalo Road, Erie, PA 16510  

June 5, 2025  

1700 Pine Hollow Road, McKees Rocks. PA 15136  

Kennedy Township Giant Eagle Pharmacy  

1800 McKees Rocks Road, McKees Rocks, PA 15136   

June 6, 2025  

3434 William Penn Highway, Pittsburgh, PA 15235   

Monroeville Giant Eagle Pharmacy  

4010 Monroeville Boulevard, Monroeville, PA 15146   

June 6, 2025  

4111 William Penn Highway, Monroeville, PA 15146   

Monroeville Giant Eagle Pharmacy   

4010 Monroeville Boulevard, Monroeville, PA 15146  

June 6, 2025  

1800-1814 Morningside Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15206   

Waterworks Market District Pharmacy  

910 Freeport Road, Waterworks Plaza, Pittsburgh, PA 15238  

June 6, 2025   

1125 Freeport Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15238  

Waterworks Market District Pharmacy  

910 Freeport Road, Waterworks Plaza, Pittsburgh, PA 15238   

June 6, 2025  

1020 Liberty Street, Franklin, PA 16323  

Franklin Giant Eagle Phamacy  

541 Allegheny Boulevard, Franklin, PA  

16323 June 6, 2025  

The agreement between the two companies is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions, Giant Eagle says.   

"We're excited to welcome new patients to our Giant Eagle Pharmacy," Giant Eagle president and CEO Bill Artman said in a news release. "We pride ourselves on running a nationally recognized pharmacy and drugstore business where our licensed pharmacists and pharmacy technicians are committed to delivering trusted, personalized care. When paired with the value and convenience of our drugstore and supermarket offerings, we're proud to provide a comprehensive, one-stop shopping experience."

Now, on Friday, they've announced the second wave of 17 locations, which you can read below. 

The next 17 Giant Eagle locations

Rite Aid Address

Giant Eagle

Giant Eagle address

Effective date

5100 Library Road, Bethel Park, PA 15102

Bethel Park Giant Eagle Pharmacy

5055 Library Road, Suite 5, Bethel Park, PA 15102

June 10, 2025

20480 Roue 19, Cranberry Township, PA 16066

Cranberry Giant Eagle Pharmacy

20111 Route 19, Cranberry Mall SC, Cranberry Township, PA 16066

June 10, 2025

1120 Philadelphia Avenue, Northern Cambria, PA 15714

Northern Cambria Giant Eagle Pharmacy

7 Cottonwood Street, Northern Cambria, PA 15714

June 10, 2025

8141 Ridge Road, Girard, PA 16147

Girard Giant Eagle Pharmacy

9125 West Ridge Road, Girard, PA, 16417

June 10, 2025

2270 Noblestown Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15205

Noblestown Road Giant Eagle Pharmacy

2103 Noblestown Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15205

June 11, 2025

1130 Perry Highway, Suite 35, Pittsburgh, PA 15237

McIntyre Square Giant Eagle Pharmacy

8080 McIntyre Square Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15237

June 11, 2025

1701 Duncan Avenue, Allison Park, PA 15101

McIntyre Square Giant Eagle Pharmacy

8080 McIntyre Square Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15237

June 11, 2025

113 West Main Street, West Newton, PA 15089

West Newton Giant Eagle Pharmacy

105 Robertson Street, West Newton, PA 15089

June 11, 2025

5430 Peach Street, Erie, PA 16509

Millcreek Marketplace Giant Eagle Pharmacy

2067 Interchange Road, Erie, PA 16509

June 11, 2025

513 Perry Highway, Pittsburgh, PA 15229

West View Giant Eagle Pharmacy

1029 West View Park Drive, West View Park SC, West View, PA 15229

June 12, 2025

304 Depot Street, Latrobe, PA 15650

Latrobe Giant Eagle Pharmacy

1050 Mountain Laurel Plaza, Route 30, Latrobe, PA 15650

June 12, 2025

300 Market Street, Elizabeth, PA 15037

Elizabeth Giant Eagle Pharmacy

800 McKeesport Road, Elizabeth, PA 15037

June 12, 2025

335 Main Street, Greenville, PA 16125

Greenville Giant Eagle Pharmacy

419 S. Main Street, Greenville, PA 16125

June 12, 2025

100 Seven Field Boulevard, Seven Fields, PA 16046

Seven Fields Giant Eagle Pharmacy

206 Seven Fields Boulevard, Seven Fields, PA 16046

June 13, 2025

1440 East High Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370

Waynesburg Giant Eagle Pharmacy

100 Sugar Run Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370

June 13, 2025

1236 Long Run Road, White Oak, PA 15131

White Oak Giant Eagle Pharmacy

2001 Lincoln Way, Oak Park Mall, White Oak, PA 15131

June 13, 2025

221 Grove City Road, Slippery Rock, PA 16057

Slippery Rock Giant Eagle Pharmacy

223 Grove City Road, Slippery Rock, PA 16057

June 13, 2025

