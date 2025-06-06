Giant Eagle announces second wave of Rite Aid locations transitioning prescriptions

Rite Aid customers want to know next steps as Giant Eagle takes over some prescriptions

Rite Aid customers want to know next steps as Giant Eagle takes over some prescriptions

Rite Aid customers want to know next steps as Giant Eagle takes over some prescriptions

Amid the closures of Rite Aid Pharmacies across the region, customers were left uncertain of where they could pick up their prescriptions.

Last week, Giant Eagle announced that they would be taking over Rite Aid prescriptions, providing customers with a place to get their prescriptions filled.

After the announcement that they would be taking over the prescriptions for 78 locations, they announced the first 30 locations where customers could begin filling their orders.

The first 30 locations where Rite Aid customers can fill prescriptions

Rite Aid address Giant Eagle Giant Eagle address Effective date 843 Rostraver Rd, Belle Vernon, PA 15012 Belle Vernon Giant Eagle Pharmacy 300 Tri County Lane, Belle Vernon, PA 15012 May 7, 2025 8775 Norwin Avenue, North Huntingdon, PA 15642 Irwin Giant Eagle Pharmacy 8901 Route 30, North Huntingdon Square, North Huntingdon, PA 15642 June 3, 2025 3550 Route 130, Irwin, PA 15642 Irwin Giant Eagle Pharmacy 8901 Route 30, North Huntingdon Square, North Huntingdon, PA 15642 June 3, 2025 568 Caste Village, Pittsburgh, PA 15236 Caste Village Giant Eagle Pharmacy 5260 Grove Road, Baptist & Grove Roads, Pittsburgh, PA 15236 June 3, 2025 5504 Walnut Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Shadyside Market District Pharmacy 5550 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 June 3, 2025 5633 Baum Boulevard, Pittsburgh, PA 15206 Shadyside Market District Pharmacy 5550 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 June 3, 2025 417 Chartiers Street, Bridgeville, PA 15017 Bridgeville Giant Eagle Pharmacy 1025 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, PA 15017 June 3, 2025 700 Sharon New Castle Road, Farrell, PA 16121 Hermitage Giant Eagle Pharmacy 2365 East State Street, Hickory Plaza, Hermitage, PA 16148 June 3, 2025 811 East State Street, Sharon, PA 16146 Hermitage Giant Eagle Pharmacy 2365 East State Street, Hickory Plaza, Hermitage, PA 16148 June 3, 2025 1851 East State Street, Hermitage, PA 16148 Hermitage Giant Eagle Pharmacy 2365 East State Street, Hickory Plaza, Hermitage, PA 16148 June 3, 2025 900 Mount Royal Bouleveard, Pittsburgh, PA 15223 Shaler Giant Eagle Pharmacy 1671 Butler Plank Road, Glenshaw, PA 15116 June 4, 2025 880 Butler Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15223 Shaler Giant Eagle Pharmacy 1671 Butler Plank Road, Glenshaw, PA 15116 June 4, 2025 1710 Mount Royal Boulevard, Glenshaw, PA 15116 Shaler Giant Eagle Pharmacy 1671 Butler Plank Road, Glenshaw, PA 15116 June 4, 2025 4927 Homeville Road, West Mifflin, PA 15122 West Mifflin Giant Eagle Pharmacy 1356 Hoffman Boulevard, West Mifflin, PA 15122 June 4, 2025 1520 N Main Street Ext, Butler, PA 16001 Clearview Mall Giant Eagle Pharmacy 1521 North Main Street, Butler, PA 16001 June 4, 2025 139 South Main Street, Butler, PA 16001 Clearview Mall Giant Eagle Pharmacy 1521 North Main Street, Butler, PA 16001 June 4, 2025 1303 Shoemaker Street, Nanty Glo, PA 15943 Ebensburg Giant Eagle Pharmacy 881 College Plaza, Rt. 22W & Rt. 219, Ebensburg, PA 15931 June 4, 2025 4606 Admiral Peary Highway, Ebensburg, PA 15931 Ebensburg Giant Eagle Pharmacy 881 College Plaza, Rt. 22W & Rt. 219, Ebensburg, PA 15931 June 4, 2025 101 5th Street, Charleroi, PA 15022 Fisher Heights Giant Eagle Pharmacy 1300 Country Club Road, Monongahela, PA 15063 June 5, 2025 446 West Main Street, Monongahela, PA 15063 Fisher Heights Giant Eagle Pharmacy 1300 Country Club Road, Monongahela, PA 15063 June 5, 2025 2470 Bedford Street, Johnstown, PA 15904 University Park Giant Eagle Pharmacy 1451 Scalp Avenue, University Park Center, Johnstown, PA 15904 June 5, 2025 1501 Scalp Avenue, Johnstown, PA 15904 University Park Giant Eagle Pharmacy 1451 Scalp Avenue, University Park Center, Johnstown, PA 15904 June 5, 2025 2336 Ardmore Boulevard, Pittsburgh, PA 15221 Braddock Hills Giant Eagle Pharmacy 254 Yost Boulevard-Braddock, Pittsburgh, PA 15221 June 5, 2025 4145 Buffalo Road, Erie, PA 16510 Harborcreek Giant Eagle Pharmacy 4265 Buffalo Road, Erie, PA 16510 June 5, 2025 1700 Pine Hollow Road, McKees Rocks. PA 15136 Kennedy Township Giant Eagle Pharmacy 1800 McKees Rocks Road, McKees Rocks, PA 15136 June 6, 2025 3434 William Penn Highway, Pittsburgh, PA 15235 Monroeville Giant Eagle Pharmacy 4010 Monroeville Boulevard, Monroeville, PA 15146 June 6, 2025 4111 William Penn Highway, Monroeville, PA 15146 Monroeville Giant Eagle Pharmacy 4010 Monroeville Boulevard, Monroeville, PA 15146 June 6, 2025 1800-1814 Morningside Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15206 Waterworks Market District Pharmacy 910 Freeport Road, Waterworks Plaza, Pittsburgh, PA 15238 June 6, 2025 1125 Freeport Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15238 Waterworks Market District Pharmacy 910 Freeport Road, Waterworks Plaza, Pittsburgh, PA 15238 June 6, 2025 1020 Liberty Street, Franklin, PA 16323 Franklin Giant Eagle Phamacy 541 Allegheny Boulevard, Franklin, PA 16323 June 6, 2025

The agreement between the two companies is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions, Giant Eagle says.

"We're excited to welcome new patients to our Giant Eagle Pharmacy," Giant Eagle president and CEO Bill Artman said in a news release. "We pride ourselves on running a nationally recognized pharmacy and drugstore business where our licensed pharmacists and pharmacy technicians are committed to delivering trusted, personalized care. When paired with the value and convenience of our drugstore and supermarket offerings, we're proud to provide a comprehensive, one-stop shopping experience."

Now, on Friday, they've announced the second wave of 17 locations, which you can read below.

The next 17 Giant Eagle locations

Rite Aid Address Giant Eagle Giant Eagle address Effective date 5100 Library Road, Bethel Park, PA 15102 Bethel Park Giant Eagle Pharmacy 5055 Library Road, Suite 5, Bethel Park, PA 15102 June 10, 2025 20480 Roue 19, Cranberry Township, PA 16066 Cranberry Giant Eagle Pharmacy 20111 Route 19, Cranberry Mall SC, Cranberry Township, PA 16066 June 10, 2025 1120 Philadelphia Avenue, Northern Cambria, PA 15714 Northern Cambria Giant Eagle Pharmacy 7 Cottonwood Street, Northern Cambria, PA 15714 June 10, 2025 8141 Ridge Road, Girard, PA 16147 Girard Giant Eagle Pharmacy 9125 West Ridge Road, Girard, PA, 16417 June 10, 2025 2270 Noblestown Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15205 Noblestown Road Giant Eagle Pharmacy 2103 Noblestown Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15205 June 11, 2025 1130 Perry Highway, Suite 35, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 McIntyre Square Giant Eagle Pharmacy 8080 McIntyre Square Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 June 11, 2025 1701 Duncan Avenue, Allison Park, PA 15101 McIntyre Square Giant Eagle Pharmacy 8080 McIntyre Square Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 June 11, 2025 113 West Main Street, West Newton, PA 15089 West Newton Giant Eagle Pharmacy 105 Robertson Street, West Newton, PA 15089 June 11, 2025 5430 Peach Street, Erie, PA 16509 Millcreek Marketplace Giant Eagle Pharmacy 2067 Interchange Road, Erie, PA 16509 June 11, 2025 513 Perry Highway, Pittsburgh, PA 15229 West View Giant Eagle Pharmacy 1029 West View Park Drive, West View Park SC, West View, PA 15229 June 12, 2025 304 Depot Street, Latrobe, PA 15650 Latrobe Giant Eagle Pharmacy 1050 Mountain Laurel Plaza, Route 30, Latrobe, PA 15650 June 12, 2025 300 Market Street, Elizabeth, PA 15037 Elizabeth Giant Eagle Pharmacy 800 McKeesport Road, Elizabeth, PA 15037 June 12, 2025 335 Main Street, Greenville, PA 16125 Greenville Giant Eagle Pharmacy 419 S. Main Street, Greenville, PA 16125 June 12, 2025 100 Seven Field Boulevard, Seven Fields, PA 16046 Seven Fields Giant Eagle Pharmacy 206 Seven Fields Boulevard, Seven Fields, PA 16046 June 13, 2025 1440 East High Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370 Waynesburg Giant Eagle Pharmacy 100 Sugar Run Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370 June 13, 2025 1236 Long Run Road, White Oak, PA 15131 White Oak Giant Eagle Pharmacy 2001 Lincoln Way, Oak Park Mall, White Oak, PA 15131 June 13, 2025 221 Grove City Road, Slippery Rock, PA 16057 Slippery Rock Giant Eagle Pharmacy 223 Grove City Road, Slippery Rock, PA 16057 June 13, 2025