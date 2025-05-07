Pittsburgh shoppers fear fate of local Rite Aid stores amid another bankruptcy

Rite Aid is filing for bankruptcy again, and this time, customers could see their neighborhood stores shut down or sold off for good.

Shoppers in Crafton told KDKA-TV they're already noticing the changes, like low inventory.

"All the shelves have been barren for the last six months," said Mike Macary.

And that may become a more familiar sight. The company is no longer restocking shelves in some locations.

Rite Aid says prescriptions and immunizations will remain available for the time being, but it plans to transfer customer files to other pharmacies.

"It's a shame because I get all of my prescriptions here," said Rachel Bovier. "And like everything else in the world, I feel so bad. People are unsafe anymore at their jobs."

"That's unfortunate, because this is where I pick up my medications, you know," said Earl Dickson. "It's a little bit cheaper than Giant Eagle."

It's unclear whether Rite Aid will come under new ownership or if hundreds of locations will shut down permanently, potentially leaving behind vacant storefronts, as seen with CVS Health closures in recent years.

"I'm sorry to see that happen," said Roger Watzeman. "It's been a long time since Rite Aid's been here, and I'd hate to see them go."

While the company looks for a buyer — whether another pharmacy, retailer or grocery chain — there's no guarantee that customers will continue to have convenient access to prescription care.

"I'm just worried about other communities that don't have a large Giant Eagle or a Shop 'n Save or another way to go just down the street to get their prescriptions," Macary said.

Rite Aid says it's working to ensure a smooth transition for transferring prescription files, but it hasn't said how or when that process will take place.