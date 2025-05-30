Rite Aid customers want to know next steps as Giant Eagle takes over some prescriptions
As Rite Aid locations shut down across Southwestern Pennsylvania, many customers are trying to figure out their next steps to get their prescriptions.
Some customers won't have to do anything. That is, if they're okay with their prescriptions and their information being transferred to Giant Eagle. For 78 of the locations closing in Pennsylvania and Ohio, it will be transferred to Giant Eagle.
Mary Castillenti is a little frustrated that the Rite Aid in O'Hara Township is set to close, and before it does, she made sure to get there early Friday morning, to be first in line to transfer her prescriptions to another pharmacy.
"It's like one more thing," Castillenti said. "I just want to make sure it goes to where I want it to go."
After the drugstore chain filed for bankruptcy again, it announced transactions to sell its prescriptions to stores like CVS and Walgreens. Now, Giant Eagle said it reached a deal to do the same.
The process will happen in waves in June, with the 78 locations closing. The first 30 will take effect by the end of next week. Giant Eagle will also take over the physical pharmacies at two of the Rite Aid locations, yet to be announced.
It's unclear what retailers will take over prescriptions from the other closing locations in the region.
Jannah Drexler, a spokesperson for Giant Eagle, said that on the effective date set for a Rite Aid location to transfer its information, it will automatically be sent to the closest Giant Eagle.
"Their prescription information that they house in those stores, due to regulatory reasons, has to have another designated home," Drexler said.
If you want to go to a different Giant Eagle location, you can.
If you don't want to use Giant Eagle, you can transfer it to another retailer, either before the effective transfer date through your Rite Aid location, or after, through Giant Eagle.
"We're really trying to make this as smooth a transition as possible for them," Drexler said.
Drexler said the company is reaching out to affected Rite Aid customers to let them know about the change and is actively trying to expand its pharmacy team to meet the new demand, including with some of the Rite Aid employees. They'll also be extending hours at many locations.
KDKA reached out to Rite Aid for comment, but didn't hear back by airtime.
First Rite Aid locations to send prescriptions to Giant Eagle
Rite Aid address
Giant Eagle
Giant Eagle address
Effective date
843 Rostraver Rd, Belle Vernon, PA 15012
Belle Vernon Giant Eagle Pharmacy
300 Tri County Lane, Belle Vernon, PA 15012
May 7, 2025
8775 Norwin Avenue, North Huntingdon, PA 15642
Irwin Giant Eagle Pharmacy
8901 Route 30, North Huntingdon Square, North Huntingdon, PA 15642
June 3, 2025
3550 Route 130, Irwin, PA 15642
Irwin Giant Eagle Pharmacy
8901 Route 30, North Huntingdon Square, North Huntingdon, PA 15642
June 3, 2025
568 Caste Village, Pittsburgh, PA 15236
Caste Village Giant Eagle Pharmacy
5260 Grove Road, Baptist & Grove Roads, Pittsburgh, PA 15236
June 3, 2025
5504 Walnut Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15232
Shadyside Market District Pharmacy
5550 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15232
June 3, 2025
5633 Baum Boulevard, Pittsburgh, PA 15206
Shadyside Market District Pharmacy
5550 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15232
June 3, 2025
417 Chartiers Street, Bridgeville, PA 15017
Bridgeville Giant Eagle Pharmacy
1025 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, PA 15017
June 3, 2025
700 Sharon New Castle Road, Farrell, PA 16121
Hermitage Giant Eagle Pharmacy
2365 East State Street, Hickory Plaza, Hermitage, PA 16148
June 3, 2025
811 East State Street, Sharon, PA 16146
Hermitage Giant Eagle Pharmacy
2365 East State Street, Hickory Plaza, Hermitage, PA 16148
June 3, 2025
1851 East State Street, Hermitage, PA 16148
Hermitage Giant Eagle Pharmacy
2365 East State Street, Hickory Plaza, Hermitage, PA 16148
June 3, 2025
900 Mount Royal Bouleveard, Pittsburgh, PA 15223
Shaler Giant Eagle Pharmacy
1671 Butler Plank Road, Glenshaw, PA 15116
June 4, 2025
880 Butler Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15223
Shaler Giant Eagle Pharmacy
1671 Butler Plank Road, Glenshaw, PA 15116
June 4, 2025
1710 Mount Royal Boulevard, Glenshaw, PA 15116
Shaler Giant Eagle Pharmacy
1671 Butler Plank Road, Glenshaw, PA 15116
June 4, 2025
4927 Homeville Road, West Mifflin, PA 15122
West Mifflin Giant Eagle Pharmacy
1356 Hoffman Boulevard, West Mifflin, PA 15122
June 4, 2025
1520 N Main Street Ext, Butler, PA 16001
Clearview Mall Giant Eagle Pharmacy
1521 North Main Street, Butler, PA 16001
June 4, 2025
139 South Main Street, Butler, PA 16001
Clearview Mall Giant Eagle Pharmacy
1521 North Main Street, Butler, PA 16001
June 4, 2025
1303 Shoemaker Street, Nanty Glo, PA 15943
Ebensburg Giant Eagle Pharmacy
881 College Plaza, Rt. 22W & Rt. 219, Ebensburg, PA 15931
June 4, 2025
4606 Admiral Peary Highway, Ebensburg, PA 15931
Ebensburg Giant Eagle Pharmacy
881 College Plaza, Rt. 22W & Rt. 219, Ebensburg, PA 15931
June 4, 2025
101 5th Street, Charleroi, PA 15022
Fisher Heights Giant Eagle Pharmacy
1300 Country Club Road, Monongahela, PA 15063
June 5, 2025
446 West Main Street, Monongahela, PA 15063
Fisher Heights Giant Eagle Pharmacy
1300 Country Club Road, Monongahela, PA 15063
June 5, 2025
2470 Bedford Street, Johnstown, PA 15904
University Park Giant Eagle Pharmacy
1451 Scalp Avenue, University Park Center, Johnstown, PA 15904
June 5, 2025
1501 Scalp Avenue, Johnstown, PA 15904
University Park Giant Eagle Pharmacy
1451 Scalp Avenue, University Park Center, Johnstown, PA 15904
June 5, 2025
2336 Ardmore Boulevard, Pittsburgh, PA 15221
Braddock Hills Giant Eagle Pharmacy
254 Yost Boulevard-Braddock, Pittsburgh, PA 15221
June 5, 2025
4145 Buffalo Road, Erie, PA 16510
Harborcreek Giant Eagle Pharmacy
4265 Buffalo Road, Erie, PA 16510
June 5, 2025
1700 Pine Hollow Road, McKees Rocks. PA 15136
Kennedy Township Giant Eagle Pharmacy
1800 McKees Rocks Road, McKees Rocks, PA 15136
June 6, 2025
3434 William Penn Highway, Pittsburgh, PA 15235
Monroeville Giant Eagle Pharmacy
4010 Monroeville Boulevard, Monroeville, PA 15146
June 6, 2025
4111 William Penn Highway, Monroeville, PA 15146
Monroeville Giant Eagle Pharmacy
4010 Monroeville Boulevard, Monroeville, PA 15146
June 6, 2025
1800-1814 Morningside Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15206
Waterworks Market District Pharmacy
910 Freeport Road, Waterworks Plaza, Pittsburgh, PA 15238
June 6, 2025
1125 Freeport Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15238
Waterworks Market District Pharmacy
910 Freeport Road, Waterworks Plaza, Pittsburgh, PA 15238
June 6, 2025
1020 Liberty Street, Franklin, PA 16323
Franklin Giant Eagle Phamacy
541 Allegheny Boulevard, Franklin, PA
16323 June 6, 2025