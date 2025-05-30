Watch CBS News
Rite Aid customers want to know next steps as Giant Eagle takes over some prescriptions

By Lauren Linder

/ CBS Pittsburgh

As Rite Aid locations shut down across Southwestern Pennsylvania, many customers are trying to figure out their next steps to get their prescriptions. 

Some customers won't have to do anything. That is, if they're okay with their prescriptions and their information being transferred to Giant Eagle. For 78 of the locations closing in Pennsylvania and Ohio, it will be transferred to Giant Eagle.

Mary Castillenti is a little frustrated that the Rite Aid in O'Hara Township is set to close, and before it does, she made sure to get there early Friday morning, to be first in line to transfer her prescriptions to another pharmacy.

"It's like one more thing," Castillenti said. "I just want to make sure it goes to where I want it to go."

After the drugstore chain filed for bankruptcy again, it announced transactions to sell its prescriptions to stores like CVS and Walgreens. Now, Giant Eagle said it reached a deal to do the same.

The process will happen in waves in June, with the 78 locations closing. The first 30 will take effect by the end of next week. Giant Eagle will also take over the physical pharmacies at two of the Rite Aid locations, yet to be announced. 

It's unclear what retailers will take over prescriptions from the other closing locations in the region.

Jannah Drexler, a spokesperson for Giant Eagle, said that on the effective date set for a Rite Aid location to transfer its information, it will automatically be sent to the closest Giant Eagle.

"Their prescription information that they house in those stores, due to regulatory reasons, has to have another designated home," Drexler said.

If you want to go to a different Giant Eagle location, you can.

If you don't want to use Giant Eagle, you can transfer it to another retailer, either before the effective transfer date through your Rite Aid location, or after, through Giant Eagle.

"We're really trying to make this as smooth a transition as possible for them," Drexler said.

Drexler said the company is reaching out to affected Rite Aid customers to let them know about the change and is actively trying to expand its pharmacy team to meet the new demand, including with some of the Rite Aid employees. They'll also be extending hours at many locations.

KDKA reached out to Rite Aid for comment, but didn't hear back by airtime. 

First Rite Aid locations to send prescriptions to Giant Eagle

Rite Aid address

Giant Eagle

Giant Eagle address

Effective date

843 Rostraver Rd, Belle Vernon, PA 15012  

Belle Vernon Giant Eagle Pharmacy  

300 Tri County Lane, Belle Vernon, PA 15012   

May 7, 2025  

8775 Norwin Avenue, North Huntingdon, PA 15642  

Irwin Giant Eagle Pharmacy  

8901 Route 30, North Huntingdon Square, North Huntingdon, PA 15642  

June 3, 2025  

3550 Route 130, Irwin, PA 15642   

Irwin Giant Eagle Pharmacy  

8901 Route 30, North Huntingdon Square, North Huntingdon, PA 15642  

June 3, 2025  

568 Caste Village, Pittsburgh, PA 15236  

Caste Village Giant Eagle Pharmacy  

5260 Grove Road, Baptist & Grove Roads, Pittsburgh, PA 15236  

June 3, 2025  

5504 Walnut Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15232  

Shadyside Market District Pharmacy  

5550 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15232   

June 3, 2025  

5633 Baum Boulevard, Pittsburgh, PA 15206   

Shadyside Market District Pharmacy  

5550 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15232   

June 3, 2025  

417 Chartiers Street, Bridgeville, PA 15017   

Bridgeville Giant Eagle Pharmacy  

1025 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, PA 15017   

June 3, 2025  

700 Sharon New Castle Road, Farrell, PA 16121  

Hermitage Giant Eagle Pharmacy  

2365 East State Street, Hickory Plaza, Hermitage, PA 16148   

June 3, 2025  

811 East State Street, Sharon, PA 16146  

Hermitage Giant Eagle Pharmacy  

2365 East State Street, Hickory Plaza, Hermitage, PA 16148  

June 3, 2025  

1851 East State Street, Hermitage, PA 16148  

Hermitage Giant Eagle Pharmacy  

2365 East State Street, Hickory Plaza, Hermitage, PA 16148   

June 3, 2025  

900 Mount Royal Bouleveard, Pittsburgh, PA 15223  

Shaler Giant Eagle Pharmacy  

1671 Butler Plank Road, Glenshaw, PA 15116  

June 4, 2025  

880 Butler Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15223  

Shaler Giant Eagle Pharmacy   

1671 Butler Plank Road, Glenshaw, PA 15116   

June 4, 2025  

1710 Mount Royal Boulevard, Glenshaw, PA 15116  

Shaler Giant Eagle Pharmacy  

1671 Butler Plank Road, Glenshaw, PA 15116  

June 4, 2025  

4927 Homeville Road, West Mifflin, PA 15122  

West Mifflin Giant Eagle Pharmacy  

1356 Hoffman Boulevard, West Mifflin, PA 15122   

June 4, 2025  

1520 N Main Street Ext, Butler, PA 16001  

Clearview Mall Giant Eagle Pharmacy  

1521 North Main Street, Butler, PA 16001   

June 4, 2025  

139 South Main Street, Butler, PA 16001  

Clearview Mall Giant Eagle Pharmacy  

1521 North Main Street, Butler, PA 16001   

June 4, 2025  

1303 Shoemaker Street, Nanty Glo, PA 15943  

Ebensburg Giant Eagle Pharmacy  

881 College Plaza, Rt. 22W & Rt. 219, Ebensburg, PA 15931  

June 4, 2025  

4606 Admiral Peary Highway, Ebensburg, PA 15931  

Ebensburg Giant Eagle Pharmacy  

881 College Plaza, Rt. 22W & Rt. 219, Ebensburg, PA 15931   

June 4, 2025  

101 5th Street, Charleroi, PA 15022  

Fisher Heights Giant Eagle Pharmacy  

1300 Country Club Road, Monongahela, PA 15063   

June 5, 2025  

446 West Main Street, Monongahela, PA 15063  

Fisher Heights Giant Eagle Pharmacy  

1300 Country Club Road, Monongahela, PA 15063   

June 5, 2025  

2470 Bedford Street, Johnstown, PA 15904  

University Park Giant Eagle Pharmacy  

1451 Scalp Avenue, University Park Center, Johnstown, PA 15904   

June 5, 2025  

1501 Scalp Avenue, Johnstown, PA 15904  

University Park Giant Eagle Pharmacy  

1451 Scalp Avenue, University Park Center, Johnstown, PA 15904  

June 5, 2025  

2336 Ardmore Boulevard, Pittsburgh, PA 15221   

Braddock Hills Giant Eagle Pharmacy  

254 Yost Boulevard-Braddock, Pittsburgh, PA 15221  

June 5, 2025  

4145 Buffalo Road, Erie, PA 16510   

Harborcreek Giant Eagle Pharmacy   

4265 Buffalo Road, Erie, PA 16510  

June 5, 2025  

1700 Pine Hollow Road, McKees Rocks. PA 15136  

Kennedy Township Giant Eagle Pharmacy  

1800 McKees Rocks Road, McKees Rocks, PA 15136   

June 6, 2025  

3434 William Penn Highway, Pittsburgh, PA 15235   

Monroeville Giant Eagle Pharmacy  

4010 Monroeville Boulevard, Monroeville, PA 15146   

June 6, 2025  

4111 William Penn Highway, Monroeville, PA 15146   

Monroeville Giant Eagle Pharmacy   

4010 Monroeville Boulevard, Monroeville, PA 15146  

June 6, 2025  

1800-1814 Morningside Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15206   

Waterworks Market District Pharmacy  

910 Freeport Road, Waterworks Plaza, Pittsburgh, PA 15238  

June 6, 2025   

1125 Freeport Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15238  

Waterworks Market District Pharmacy  

910 Freeport Road, Waterworks Plaza, Pittsburgh, PA 15238   

June 6, 2025  

1020 Liberty Street, Franklin, PA 16323  

Franklin Giant Eagle Phamacy  

541 Allegheny Boulevard, Franklin, PA  

16323 June 6, 2025  

