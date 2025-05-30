Rite Aid customers want to know next steps as Giant Eagle takes over some prescriptions

As Rite Aid locations shut down across Southwestern Pennsylvania, many customers are trying to figure out their next steps to get their prescriptions.

Some customers won't have to do anything. That is, if they're okay with their prescriptions and their information being transferred to Giant Eagle. For 78 of the locations closing in Pennsylvania and Ohio, it will be transferred to Giant Eagle.

Mary Castillenti is a little frustrated that the Rite Aid in O'Hara Township is set to close, and before it does, she made sure to get there early Friday morning, to be first in line to transfer her prescriptions to another pharmacy.

"It's like one more thing," Castillenti said. "I just want to make sure it goes to where I want it to go."

After the drugstore chain filed for bankruptcy again, it announced transactions to sell its prescriptions to stores like CVS and Walgreens. Now, Giant Eagle said it reached a deal to do the same.

The process will happen in waves in June, with the 78 locations closing. The first 30 will take effect by the end of next week. Giant Eagle will also take over the physical pharmacies at two of the Rite Aid locations, yet to be announced.

It's unclear what retailers will take over prescriptions from the other closing locations in the region.

Jannah Drexler, a spokesperson for Giant Eagle, said that on the effective date set for a Rite Aid location to transfer its information, it will automatically be sent to the closest Giant Eagle.

"Their prescription information that they house in those stores, due to regulatory reasons, has to have another designated home," Drexler said.

If you want to go to a different Giant Eagle location, you can.

If you don't want to use Giant Eagle, you can transfer it to another retailer, either before the effective transfer date through your Rite Aid location, or after, through Giant Eagle.

"We're really trying to make this as smooth a transition as possible for them," Drexler said.

Drexler said the company is reaching out to affected Rite Aid customers to let them know about the change and is actively trying to expand its pharmacy team to meet the new demand, including with some of the Rite Aid employees. They'll also be extending hours at many locations.

KDKA reached out to Rite Aid for comment, but didn't hear back by airtime.

First Rite Aid locations to send prescriptions to Giant Eagle