Giant Eagle releases another list of stores taking over Rite Aid prescriptions
Giant Eagle has released another list of locations that will take over prescriptions from closing Rite Aid stores.
Giant Eagle in May announced that it will take customer prescriptions from nearly 80 Rite Aid locations, which are closing after the drugstore chain filed for bankruptcy again. The plan was to roll the information out in "waves," with the first and second already announced.
On Friday, Giant Eagle released the names of 21 additional Rite Aid locations that will have their prescriptions transferred to Giant Eagle pharmacies. The changes will take effect later this month. Giant Eagle said prescriptions will automatically be sent to the closest stores, and Rite Aid customers will be told about the change.
Rite Aid customers who want to go to a different Giant Eagle location can. Customers who don't want to use Giant Eagle can transfer to another retailer, either before the effective transfer date through Rite Aid or after through Giant Eagle.
"Their prescription information that they house in those stores, due to regulatory reasons, has to have another designated home," Giant Eagle spokesperson Jannah Drexler explained in May.
These Giant Eagles are taking Rite Aid prescriptions next
Rite Aid
Giant Eagle
Giant Eagle address
Effective date
1799 Third Street, Beaver, PA 15009
Rochester Giant Eagle Pharmacy
111 West Madison Street, Rochester, PA 15074
June 17, 2025
4185 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317
Donaldson's Crossroads Giant Eagle Pharmacy
4007 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317-2520
June 17, 2025
601 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, PA 15317
Donaldson's Crossroads Giant Eagle Pharmacy
4007 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317-2520
June 17, 2025
3200 Oregon Drive, Lower Burrell, PA 15068
Lower Burrell Community Market Pharmacy
3220 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068
June 17, 2025
925 West Erie Plaza, Erie, PA 16505
Yorktown Centre Giant Eagle Pharmacy
2501 West 12th Street, Erie, PA 16505
June 17, 2025
847 Midland Avenue, Midland, PA 15059
Rochester Giant Eagle Pharmacy
111 West Madison Street, Rochester, PA 15074
June 17, 2025
111 North Plaza, Apollo, PA 15613
Lower Burrell Community Market Pharmacy
3220 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068
June 17, 2025
412 Broadway Street, Coraopolis, PA 15108
Moon Township Giant Eagle Pharmacy
5990 University Boulevard, Suite 4, Coraopolis, PA 15108
June 18, 2025
431 Commons Drive, DuBois, PA 15801
DuBois Giant Eagle Pharmacy
100 N Main Street, DuBois, PA 15801
June 18, 2025
4155 Ewalt Road, Gibsonia, PA 15044
Gibsonia Giant Eagle Pharmacy
400 Northtowne Square, Gibsonia, PA 15044
June 18, 2025
7345 Saltsburg Road, Penn Hills, PA 15235
Verona Community Market Pharmacy
1117 Milltown Road, Verona, PA 15147
June 18, 2025
201 West Mahoning Street, Punxsutawney, PA 15767
DuBois Giant Eagle Pharmacy
100 N Main Street, DuBois, PA 15801
June 18, 2025
3730 Brighton Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15212
Brighton Road Giant Eagle Pharmacy
4110 Brighton Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15212
June 19, 2025
3331 Pleasant Valley Boulevard, Altoona, PA 16602
Altoona Giant Eagle Pharmacy
181 Sophira Lane, Logan Town center, Altoona, PA 16602
June 19, 2025
802 Pennsylvania Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15233
Cedar Avenue Giant Eagle Pharmacy
318-320 Cedar Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15212
June 19, 2025
975 Market Street, Meadville, PA 16335
Meadville Giant Eagle Pharmacy
18511 Smock Highway, Meadville, PA 16335
June 19, 2025
100 South Third Street, P.O. Box 276, Conneaut Lake, PA 16316
Meadville Giant Eagle Pharmacy
18511 Smock Highway, Meadville, PA 16335
June 19, 2025
410 Cooke Lane, Pittsburgh, PA 15234
Village Square Market District Pharmacy
7000 Oxford Drive, Village Square, Bethel Park, PA 15102
June 20, 2025
201 Devine Drive, Wexford, PA 15090
Township of Pine Market District Pharmacy
155 Town Center Drive, Wexford, PA 15090
June 20, 2025
94 June Drive, Roaring Spring, PA 16673
Roaring Spring Giant Eagle Pharmacy
510 S Route 36, Roaring Spring, PA 16673-1629
June 20, 2025
200 Greater Butler Mart, Butler, PA 16001
Moraine Point Giant Eagle Pharmacy
700 Moraine Pointe Plaza, Butler, PA 16001
June 20, 2025