Watch CBS News
Local News

Giant Eagle releases another list of stores taking over Rite Aid prescriptions

By Madeline Bartos

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Rite Aid customers want to know next steps as Giant Eagle takes over some prescriptions
Rite Aid customers want to know next steps as Giant Eagle takes over some prescriptions 02:12

Giant Eagle has released another list of locations that will take over prescriptions from closing Rite Aid stores. 

Giant Eagle in May announced that it will take customer prescriptions from nearly 80 Rite Aid locations, which are closing after the drugstore chain filed for bankruptcy again. The plan was to roll the information out in "waves," with the first and second already announced. 

On Friday, Giant Eagle released the names of 21 additional Rite Aid locations that will have their prescriptions transferred to Giant Eagle pharmacies. The changes will take effect later this month. Giant Eagle said prescriptions will automatically be sent to the closest stores, and Rite Aid customers will be told about the change. 

Rite Aid customers who want to go to a different Giant Eagle location can. Customers who don't want to use Giant Eagle can transfer to another retailer, either before the effective transfer date through Rite Aid or after through Giant Eagle. 

"Their prescription information that they house in those stores, due to regulatory reasons, has to have another designated home," Giant Eagle spokesperson Jannah Drexler explained in May. 

These Giant Eagles are taking Rite Aid prescriptions next

Rite Aid

Giant Eagle

Giant Eagle address

Effective date

1799 Third Street, Beaver, PA 15009  

Rochester Giant Eagle Pharmacy  

111 West Madison Street, Rochester, PA 15074   

June 17, 2025  

4185 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317  

Donaldson's Crossroads Giant Eagle Pharmacy  

4007 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317-2520  

June 17, 2025  

601 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, PA 15317  

Donaldson's Crossroads Giant Eagle Pharmacy  

4007 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317-2520  

June 17, 2025  

3200 Oregon Drive, Lower Burrell, PA 15068  

Lower Burrell Community Market Pharmacy  

3220 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068   

June 17, 2025  

925 West Erie Plaza, Erie, PA 16505  

Yorktown Centre Giant Eagle Pharmacy  

2501 West 12th Street, Erie, PA 16505  

June 17, 2025  

847 Midland Avenue, Midland, PA 15059   

Rochester Giant Eagle Pharmacy  

111 West Madison Street, Rochester, PA 15074  

June 17, 2025  

111 North Plaza, Apollo, PA 15613   

Lower Burrell Community Market Pharmacy  

3220 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068  

June 17, 2025  

412 Broadway Street, Coraopolis, PA 15108  

Moon Township Giant Eagle Pharmacy  

5990 University Boulevard, Suite 4, Coraopolis, PA 15108  

June 18, 2025  

431 Commons Drive, DuBois, PA 15801   

DuBois Giant Eagle Pharmacy  

100 N Main Street, DuBois, PA 15801  

June 18, 2025  

4155 Ewalt Road, Gibsonia, PA 15044  

Gibsonia Giant Eagle Pharmacy  

400 Northtowne Square, Gibsonia, PA 15044  

June 18, 2025  

7345 Saltsburg Road, Penn Hills, PA 15235  

Verona Community Market Pharmacy  

1117 Milltown Road, Verona, PA 15147  

June 18, 2025  

201 West Mahoning Street, Punxsutawney, PA 15767  

DuBois Giant Eagle Pharmacy  

100 N Main Street, DuBois, PA 15801  

June 18, 2025  

3730 Brighton Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15212  

Brighton Road Giant Eagle Pharmacy  

4110 Brighton Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15212   

June 19, 2025  

3331 Pleasant Valley Boulevard, Altoona, PA 16602  

Altoona Giant Eagle Pharmacy   

181 Sophira Lane, Logan Town center, Altoona, PA 16602   

June 19, 2025  

802 Pennsylvania Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15233  

Cedar Avenue Giant Eagle Pharmacy  

318-320 Cedar Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15212  

June 19, 2025   

975 Market Street, Meadville, PA 16335  

Meadville Giant Eagle Pharmacy  

18511 Smock Highway, Meadville, PA 16335  

June 19, 2025   

100 South Third Street, P.O. Box 276, Conneaut Lake, PA 16316  

Meadville Giant Eagle Pharmacy  

18511 Smock Highway, Meadville, PA 16335  

June 19, 2025  

410 Cooke Lane, Pittsburgh, PA 15234  

Village Square Market District Pharmacy  

7000 Oxford Drive, Village Square, Bethel Park, PA 15102   

June 20, 2025  

201 Devine Drive, Wexford, PA 15090  

Township of Pine Market District Pharmacy  

155 Town Center Drive, Wexford, PA 15090  

June 20, 2025  

94 June Drive, Roaring Spring, PA 16673  

Roaring Spring Giant Eagle Pharmacy  

510 S Route 36, Roaring Spring, PA 16673-1629  

June 20, 2025  

200 Greater Butler Mart, Butler, PA 16001  

Moraine Point Giant Eagle Pharmacy  

700 Moraine Pointe Plaza, Butler, PA 16001   

June 20, 2025  

Madeline Bartos

Madeline Bartos is a digital web producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has worked with KDKA since 2019.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.