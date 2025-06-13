Giant Eagle releases another list of stores taking over Rite Aid prescriptions

Rite Aid customers want to know next steps as Giant Eagle takes over some prescriptions

Giant Eagle has released another list of locations that will take over prescriptions from closing Rite Aid stores.

Giant Eagle in May announced that it will take customer prescriptions from nearly 80 Rite Aid locations, which are closing after the drugstore chain filed for bankruptcy again. The plan was to roll the information out in "waves," with the first and second already announced.

On Friday, Giant Eagle released the names of 21 additional Rite Aid locations that will have their prescriptions transferred to Giant Eagle pharmacies. The changes will take effect later this month. Giant Eagle said prescriptions will automatically be sent to the closest stores, and Rite Aid customers will be told about the change.

Rite Aid customers who want to go to a different Giant Eagle location can. Customers who don't want to use Giant Eagle can transfer to another retailer, either before the effective transfer date through Rite Aid or after through Giant Eagle.

"Their prescription information that they house in those stores, due to regulatory reasons, has to have another designated home," Giant Eagle spokesperson Jannah Drexler explained in May.

These Giant Eagles are taking Rite Aid prescriptions next

Rite Aid Giant Eagle Giant Eagle address Effective date 1799 Third Street, Beaver, PA 15009 Rochester Giant Eagle Pharmacy 111 West Madison Street, Rochester, PA 15074 June 17, 2025 4185 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317 Donaldson's Crossroads Giant Eagle Pharmacy 4007 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317-2520 June 17, 2025 601 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, PA 15317 Donaldson's Crossroads Giant Eagle Pharmacy 4007 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317-2520 June 17, 2025 3200 Oregon Drive, Lower Burrell, PA 15068 Lower Burrell Community Market Pharmacy 3220 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068 June 17, 2025 925 West Erie Plaza, Erie, PA 16505 Yorktown Centre Giant Eagle Pharmacy 2501 West 12th Street, Erie, PA 16505 June 17, 2025 847 Midland Avenue, Midland, PA 15059 Rochester Giant Eagle Pharmacy 111 West Madison Street, Rochester, PA 15074 June 17, 2025 111 North Plaza, Apollo, PA 15613 Lower Burrell Community Market Pharmacy 3220 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068 June 17, 2025 412 Broadway Street, Coraopolis, PA 15108 Moon Township Giant Eagle Pharmacy 5990 University Boulevard, Suite 4, Coraopolis, PA 15108 June 18, 2025 431 Commons Drive, DuBois, PA 15801 DuBois Giant Eagle Pharmacy 100 N Main Street, DuBois, PA 15801 June 18, 2025 4155 Ewalt Road, Gibsonia, PA 15044 Gibsonia Giant Eagle Pharmacy 400 Northtowne Square, Gibsonia, PA 15044 June 18, 2025 7345 Saltsburg Road, Penn Hills, PA 15235 Verona Community Market Pharmacy 1117 Milltown Road, Verona, PA 15147 June 18, 2025 201 West Mahoning Street, Punxsutawney, PA 15767 DuBois Giant Eagle Pharmacy 100 N Main Street, DuBois, PA 15801 June 18, 2025 3730 Brighton Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Brighton Road Giant Eagle Pharmacy 4110 Brighton Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 June 19, 2025 3331 Pleasant Valley Boulevard, Altoona, PA 16602 Altoona Giant Eagle Pharmacy 181 Sophira Lane, Logan Town center, Altoona, PA 16602 June 19, 2025 802 Pennsylvania Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15233 Cedar Avenue Giant Eagle Pharmacy 318-320 Cedar Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 June 19, 2025 975 Market Street, Meadville, PA 16335 Meadville Giant Eagle Pharmacy 18511 Smock Highway, Meadville, PA 16335 June 19, 2025 100 South Third Street, P.O. Box 276, Conneaut Lake, PA 16316 Meadville Giant Eagle Pharmacy 18511 Smock Highway, Meadville, PA 16335 June 19, 2025 410 Cooke Lane, Pittsburgh, PA 15234 Village Square Market District Pharmacy 7000 Oxford Drive, Village Square, Bethel Park, PA 15102 June 20, 2025 201 Devine Drive, Wexford, PA 15090 Township of Pine Market District Pharmacy 155 Town Center Drive, Wexford, PA 15090 June 20, 2025 94 June Drive, Roaring Spring, PA 16673 Roaring Spring Giant Eagle Pharmacy 510 S Route 36, Roaring Spring, PA 16673-1629 June 20, 2025 200 Greater Butler Mart, Butler, PA 16001 Moraine Point Giant Eagle Pharmacy 700 Moraine Pointe Plaza, Butler, PA 16001 June 20, 2025