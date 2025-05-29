Giant Eagle will take prescriptions from 78 Rite Aid locations. Here's where the first transfers are.
Giant Eagle says it's taking customer prescriptions from nearly 80 Rite Aid locations, which are closing after the drugstore chain filed for bankruptcy again.
Giant Eagle says it reached an agreement with Rite Aid to transfer pharmacy prescriptions for 78 locations across Pennsylvania and Ohio. The company says it expects to close on the purchase of the prescriptions in "waves" during June, with the first 30 transfers taking effect by the end of next week.
Giant Eagle will reach out to affected Rite Aid customers to let them know about the change. More details will be available closer to the transaction closing dates in the coming week, the company said.
"We're excited to welcome new patients to our Giant Eagle Pharmacy," Giant Eagle president and CEO Bill Artman said in a news release. "We pride ourselves on running a nationally recognized pharmacy and drugstore business where our licensed pharmacists and pharmacy technicians are committed to delivering trusted, personalized care. When paired with the value and convenience of our drugstore and supermarket offerings, we're proud to provide a comprehensive, one-stop shopping experience."
In the meantime, Giant Eagle says it's "actively" trying to expand its pharmacy team to meet the demand of new patients.
Here are the first Giant Eagle locations to take prescriptions
Giant Eagle says right now, it can share the specific information of 30 Rite Aid locations.
The agreement between the two companies is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions, Giant Eagle says.
These are the first 30 pharmacies that will be taking Rite Aid prescriptions.
Rite Aid address
Giant Eagle
Giant Eagle address
Effective date
843 Rostraver Rd, Belle Vernon, PA 15012
Belle Vernon Giant Eagle Pharmacy
300 Tri County Lane, Belle Vernon, PA 15012
May 7, 2025
8775 Norwin Avenue, North Huntingdon, PA 15642
Irwin Giant Eagle Pharmacy
8901 Route 30, North Huntingdon Square, North Huntingdon, PA 15642
June 3, 2025
3550 Route 130, Irwin, PA 15642
Irwin Giant Eagle Pharmacy
8901 Route 30, North Huntingdon Square, North Huntingdon, PA 15642
June 3, 2025
568 Caste Village, Pittsburgh, PA 15236
Caste Village Giant Eagle Pharmacy
5260 Grove Road, Baptist & Grove Roads, Pittsburgh, PA 15236
June 3, 2025
5504 Walnut Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15232
Shadyside Market District Pharmacy
5550 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15232
June 3, 2025
5633 Baum Boulevard, Pittsburgh, PA 15206
Shadyside Market District Pharmacy
5550 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15232
June 3, 2025
417 Chartiers Street, Bridgeville, PA 15017
Bridgeville Giant Eagle Pharmacy
1025 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, PA 15017
June 3, 2025
700 Sharon New Castle Road, Farrell, PA 16121
Hermitage Giant Eagle Pharmacy
2365 East State Street, Hickory Plaza, Hermitage, PA 16148
June 3, 2025
811 East State Street, Sharon, PA 16146
Hermitage Giant Eagle Pharmacy
2365 East State Street, Hickory Plaza, Hermitage, PA 16148
June 3, 2025
1851 East State Street, Hermitage, PA 16148
Hermitage Giant Eagle Pharmacy
2365 East State Street, Hickory Plaza, Hermitage, PA 16148
June 3, 2025
900 Mount Royal Bouleveard, Pittsburgh, PA 15223
Shaler Giant Eagle Pharmacy
1671 Butler Plank Road, Glenshaw, PA 15116
June 4, 2025
880 Butler Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15223
Shaler Giant Eagle Pharmacy
1671 Butler Plank Road, Glenshaw, PA 15116
June 4, 2025
1710 Mount Royal Boulevard, Glenshaw, PA 15116
Shaler Giant Eagle Pharmacy
1671 Butler Plank Road, Glenshaw, PA 15116
June 4, 2025
4927 Homeville Road, West Mifflin, PA 15122
West Mifflin Giant Eagle Pharmacy
1356 Hoffman Boulevard, West Mifflin, PA 15122
June 4, 2025
1520 N Main Street Ext, Butler, PA 16001
Clearview Mall Giant Eagle Pharmacy
1521 North Main Street, Butler, PA 16001
June 4, 2025
139 South Main Street, Butler, PA 16001
Clearview Mall Giant Eagle Pharmacy
1521 North Main Street, Butler, PA 16001
June 4, 2025
1303 Shoemaker Street, Nanty Glo, PA 15943
Ebensburg Giant Eagle Pharmacy
881 College Plaza, Rt. 22W & Rt. 219, Ebensburg, PA 15931
June 4, 2025
4606 Admiral Peary Highway, Ebensburg, PA 15931
Ebensburg Giant Eagle Pharmacy
881 College Plaza, Rt. 22W & Rt. 219, Ebensburg, PA 15931
June 4, 2025
101 5th Street, Charleroi, PA 15022
Fisher Heights Giant Eagle Pharmacy
1300 Country Club Road, Monongahela, PA 15063
June 5, 2025
446 West Main Street, Monongahela, PA 15063
Fisher Heights Giant Eagle Pharmacy
1300 Country Club Road, Monongahela, PA 15063
June 5, 2025
2470 Bedford Street, Johnstown, PA 15904
University Park Giant Eagle Pharmacy
1451 Scalp Avenue, University Park Center, Johnstown, PA 15904
June 5, 2025
1501 Scalp Avenue, Johnstown, PA 15904
University Park Giant Eagle Pharmacy
1451 Scalp Avenue, University Park Center, Johnstown, PA 15904
June 5, 2025
2336 Ardmore Boulevard, Pittsburgh, PA 15221
Braddock Hills Giant Eagle Pharmacy
254 Yost Boulevard-Braddock, Pittsburgh, PA 15221
June 5, 2025
4145 Buffalo Road, Erie, PA 16510
Harborcreek Giant Eagle Pharmacy
4265 Buffalo Road, Erie, PA 16510
June 5, 2025
1700 Pine Hollow Road, McKees Rocks. PA 15136
Kennedy Township Giant Eagle Pharmacy
1800 McKees Rocks Road, McKees Rocks, PA 15136
June 6, 2025
3434 William Penn Highway, Pittsburgh, PA 15235
Monroeville Giant Eagle Pharmacy
4010 Monroeville Boulevard, Monroeville, PA 15146
June 6, 2025
4111 William Penn Highway, Monroeville, PA 15146
Monroeville Giant Eagle Pharmacy
4010 Monroeville Boulevard, Monroeville, PA 15146
June 6, 2025
1800-1814 Morningside Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15206
Waterworks Market District Pharmacy
910 Freeport Road, Waterworks Plaza, Pittsburgh, PA 15238
June 6, 2025
1125 Freeport Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15238
Waterworks Market District Pharmacy
910 Freeport Road, Waterworks Plaza, Pittsburgh, PA 15238
June 6, 2025
1020 Liberty Street, Franklin, PA 16323
Franklin Giant Eagle Phamacy
541 Allegheny Boulevard, Franklin, PA
16323 June 6, 2025
Giant Eagle says it will take over the pharmacies of two Rite Aid stores after Rite Aid leaves, but the company didn't provide the locations of those.