Giant Eagle will take prescriptions from 78 Rite Aid locations. Here's where the first transfers are.

Giant Eagle says it's taking customer prescriptions from nearly 80 Rite Aid locations, which are closing after the drugstore chain filed for bankruptcy again.

Giant Eagle says it reached an agreement with Rite Aid to transfer pharmacy prescriptions for 78 locations across Pennsylvania and Ohio. The company says it expects to close on the purchase of the prescriptions in "waves" during June, with the first 30 transfers taking effect by the end of next week.

Giant Eagle will reach out to affected Rite Aid customers to let them know about the change. More details will be available closer to the transaction closing dates in the coming week, the company said.

"We're excited to welcome new patients to our Giant Eagle Pharmacy," Giant Eagle president and CEO Bill Artman said in a news release. "We pride ourselves on running a nationally recognized pharmacy and drugstore business where our licensed pharmacists and pharmacy technicians are committed to delivering trusted, personalized care. When paired with the value and convenience of our drugstore and supermarket offerings, we're proud to provide a comprehensive, one-stop shopping experience."

In the meantime, Giant Eagle says it's "actively" trying to expand its pharmacy team to meet the demand of new patients.

Here are the first Giant Eagle locations to take prescriptions

Giant Eagle says right now, it can share the specific information of 30 Rite Aid locations.

The agreement between the two companies is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions, Giant Eagle says.

These are the first 30 pharmacies that will be taking Rite Aid prescriptions.

Rite Aid address Giant Eagle Giant Eagle address Effective date 843 Rostraver Rd, Belle Vernon, PA 15012 Belle Vernon Giant Eagle Pharmacy 300 Tri County Lane, Belle Vernon, PA 15012 May 7, 2025 8775 Norwin Avenue, North Huntingdon, PA 15642 Irwin Giant Eagle Pharmacy 8901 Route 30, North Huntingdon Square, North Huntingdon, PA 15642 June 3, 2025 3550 Route 130, Irwin, PA 15642 Irwin Giant Eagle Pharmacy 8901 Route 30, North Huntingdon Square, North Huntingdon, PA 15642 June 3, 2025 568 Caste Village, Pittsburgh, PA 15236 Caste Village Giant Eagle Pharmacy 5260 Grove Road, Baptist & Grove Roads, Pittsburgh, PA 15236 June 3, 2025 5504 Walnut Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Shadyside Market District Pharmacy 5550 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 June 3, 2025 5633 Baum Boulevard, Pittsburgh, PA 15206 Shadyside Market District Pharmacy 5550 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 June 3, 2025 417 Chartiers Street, Bridgeville, PA 15017 Bridgeville Giant Eagle Pharmacy 1025 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, PA 15017 June 3, 2025 700 Sharon New Castle Road, Farrell, PA 16121 Hermitage Giant Eagle Pharmacy 2365 East State Street, Hickory Plaza, Hermitage, PA 16148 June 3, 2025 811 East State Street, Sharon, PA 16146 Hermitage Giant Eagle Pharmacy 2365 East State Street, Hickory Plaza, Hermitage, PA 16148 June 3, 2025 1851 East State Street, Hermitage, PA 16148 Hermitage Giant Eagle Pharmacy 2365 East State Street, Hickory Plaza, Hermitage, PA 16148 June 3, 2025 900 Mount Royal Bouleveard, Pittsburgh, PA 15223 Shaler Giant Eagle Pharmacy 1671 Butler Plank Road, Glenshaw, PA 15116 June 4, 2025 880 Butler Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15223 Shaler Giant Eagle Pharmacy 1671 Butler Plank Road, Glenshaw, PA 15116 June 4, 2025 1710 Mount Royal Boulevard, Glenshaw, PA 15116 Shaler Giant Eagle Pharmacy 1671 Butler Plank Road, Glenshaw, PA 15116 June 4, 2025 4927 Homeville Road, West Mifflin, PA 15122 West Mifflin Giant Eagle Pharmacy 1356 Hoffman Boulevard, West Mifflin, PA 15122 June 4, 2025 1520 N Main Street Ext, Butler, PA 16001 Clearview Mall Giant Eagle Pharmacy 1521 North Main Street, Butler, PA 16001 June 4, 2025 139 South Main Street, Butler, PA 16001 Clearview Mall Giant Eagle Pharmacy 1521 North Main Street, Butler, PA 16001 June 4, 2025 1303 Shoemaker Street, Nanty Glo, PA 15943 Ebensburg Giant Eagle Pharmacy 881 College Plaza, Rt. 22W & Rt. 219, Ebensburg, PA 15931 June 4, 2025 4606 Admiral Peary Highway, Ebensburg, PA 15931 Ebensburg Giant Eagle Pharmacy 881 College Plaza, Rt. 22W & Rt. 219, Ebensburg, PA 15931 June 4, 2025 101 5th Street, Charleroi, PA 15022 Fisher Heights Giant Eagle Pharmacy 1300 Country Club Road, Monongahela, PA 15063 June 5, 2025 446 West Main Street, Monongahela, PA 15063 Fisher Heights Giant Eagle Pharmacy 1300 Country Club Road, Monongahela, PA 15063 June 5, 2025 2470 Bedford Street, Johnstown, PA 15904 University Park Giant Eagle Pharmacy 1451 Scalp Avenue, University Park Center, Johnstown, PA 15904 June 5, 2025 1501 Scalp Avenue, Johnstown, PA 15904 University Park Giant Eagle Pharmacy 1451 Scalp Avenue, University Park Center, Johnstown, PA 15904 June 5, 2025 2336 Ardmore Boulevard, Pittsburgh, PA 15221 Braddock Hills Giant Eagle Pharmacy 254 Yost Boulevard-Braddock, Pittsburgh, PA 15221 June 5, 2025 4145 Buffalo Road, Erie, PA 16510 Harborcreek Giant Eagle Pharmacy 4265 Buffalo Road, Erie, PA 16510 June 5, 2025 1700 Pine Hollow Road, McKees Rocks. PA 15136 Kennedy Township Giant Eagle Pharmacy 1800 McKees Rocks Road, McKees Rocks, PA 15136 June 6, 2025 3434 William Penn Highway, Pittsburgh, PA 15235 Monroeville Giant Eagle Pharmacy 4010 Monroeville Boulevard, Monroeville, PA 15146 June 6, 2025 4111 William Penn Highway, Monroeville, PA 15146 Monroeville Giant Eagle Pharmacy 4010 Monroeville Boulevard, Monroeville, PA 15146 June 6, 2025 1800-1814 Morningside Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15206 Waterworks Market District Pharmacy 910 Freeport Road, Waterworks Plaza, Pittsburgh, PA 15238 June 6, 2025 1125 Freeport Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15238 Waterworks Market District Pharmacy 910 Freeport Road, Waterworks Plaza, Pittsburgh, PA 15238 June 6, 2025 1020 Liberty Street, Franklin, PA 16323 Franklin Giant Eagle Phamacy 541 Allegheny Boulevard, Franklin, PA 16323 June 6, 2025

Giant Eagle says it will take over the pharmacies of two Rite Aid stores after Rite Aid leaves, but the company didn't provide the locations of those.