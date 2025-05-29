Watch CBS News
Local News

Giant Eagle will take prescriptions from 78 Rite Aid locations. Here's where the first transfers are.

By Madeline Bartos

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Amid another bankruptcy, Pittsburgh Rite Aid shoppers fear fate of local stores
Amid another bankruptcy, Pittsburgh Rite Aid shoppers fear fate of local stores 01:58

Giant Eagle says it's taking customer prescriptions from nearly 80 Rite Aid locations, which are closing after the drugstore chain filed for bankruptcy again.

Giant Eagle says it reached an agreement with Rite Aid to transfer pharmacy prescriptions for 78 locations across Pennsylvania and Ohio. The company says it expects to close on the purchase of the prescriptions in "waves" during June, with the first 30 transfers taking effect by the end of next week. 

Giant Eagle will reach out to affected Rite Aid customers to let them know about the change. More details will be available closer to the transaction closing dates in the coming week, the company said. 

"We're excited to welcome new patients to our Giant Eagle Pharmacy," Giant Eagle president and CEO Bill Artman said in a news release. "We pride ourselves on running a nationally recognized pharmacy and drugstore business where our licensed pharmacists and pharmacy technicians are committed to delivering trusted, personalized care. When paired with the value and convenience of our drugstore and supermarket offerings, we're proud to provide a comprehensive, one-stop shopping experience."

In the meantime, Giant Eagle says it's "actively" trying to expand its pharmacy team to meet the demand of new patients. 

Here are the first Giant Eagle locations to take prescriptions

Giant Eagle says right now, it can share the specific information of 30 Rite Aid locations. 

The agreement between the two companies is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions, Giant Eagle says.   

These are the first 30 pharmacies that will be taking Rite Aid prescriptions.   

Rite Aid address

Giant Eagle

Giant Eagle address

Effective date

843 Rostraver Rd, Belle Vernon, PA 15012  

Belle Vernon Giant Eagle Pharmacy  

300 Tri County Lane, Belle Vernon, PA 15012   

May 7, 2025  

8775 Norwin Avenue, North Huntingdon, PA 15642  

Irwin Giant Eagle Pharmacy  

8901 Route 30, North Huntingdon Square, North Huntingdon, PA 15642  

June 3, 2025  

3550 Route 130, Irwin, PA 15642   

Irwin Giant Eagle Pharmacy  

8901 Route 30, North Huntingdon Square, North Huntingdon, PA 15642  

June 3, 2025  

568 Caste Village, Pittsburgh, PA 15236  

Caste Village Giant Eagle Pharmacy  

5260 Grove Road, Baptist & Grove Roads, Pittsburgh, PA 15236  

June 3, 2025  

5504 Walnut Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15232  

Shadyside Market District Pharmacy  

5550 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15232   

June 3, 2025  

5633 Baum Boulevard, Pittsburgh, PA 15206   

Shadyside Market District Pharmacy  

5550 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15232   

June 3, 2025  

417 Chartiers Street, Bridgeville, PA 15017   

Bridgeville Giant Eagle Pharmacy  

1025 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, PA 15017   

June 3, 2025  

700 Sharon New Castle Road, Farrell, PA 16121  

Hermitage Giant Eagle Pharmacy  

2365 East State Street, Hickory Plaza, Hermitage, PA 16148   

June 3, 2025  

811 East State Street, Sharon, PA 16146  

Hermitage Giant Eagle Pharmacy  

2365 East State Street, Hickory Plaza, Hermitage, PA 16148  

June 3, 2025  

1851 East State Street, Hermitage, PA 16148  

Hermitage Giant Eagle Pharmacy  

2365 East State Street, Hickory Plaza, Hermitage, PA 16148   

June 3, 2025  

900 Mount Royal Bouleveard, Pittsburgh, PA 15223  

Shaler Giant Eagle Pharmacy  

1671 Butler Plank Road, Glenshaw, PA 15116  

June 4, 2025  

880 Butler Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15223  

Shaler Giant Eagle Pharmacy   

1671 Butler Plank Road, Glenshaw, PA 15116   

June 4, 2025  

1710 Mount Royal Boulevard, Glenshaw, PA 15116  

Shaler Giant Eagle Pharmacy  

1671 Butler Plank Road, Glenshaw, PA 15116  

June 4, 2025  

4927 Homeville Road, West Mifflin, PA 15122  

West Mifflin Giant Eagle Pharmacy  

1356 Hoffman Boulevard, West Mifflin, PA 15122   

June 4, 2025  

1520 N Main Street Ext, Butler, PA 16001  

Clearview Mall Giant Eagle Pharmacy  

1521 North Main Street, Butler, PA 16001   

June 4, 2025  

139 South Main Street, Butler, PA 16001  

Clearview Mall Giant Eagle Pharmacy  

1521 North Main Street, Butler, PA 16001   

June 4, 2025  

1303 Shoemaker Street, Nanty Glo, PA 15943  

Ebensburg Giant Eagle Pharmacy  

881 College Plaza, Rt. 22W & Rt. 219, Ebensburg, PA 15931  

June 4, 2025  

4606 Admiral Peary Highway, Ebensburg, PA 15931  

Ebensburg Giant Eagle Pharmacy  

881 College Plaza, Rt. 22W & Rt. 219, Ebensburg, PA 15931   

June 4, 2025  

101 5th Street, Charleroi, PA 15022  

Fisher Heights Giant Eagle Pharmacy  

1300 Country Club Road, Monongahela, PA 15063   

June 5, 2025  

446 West Main Street, Monongahela, PA 15063  

Fisher Heights Giant Eagle Pharmacy  

1300 Country Club Road, Monongahela, PA 15063   

June 5, 2025  

2470 Bedford Street, Johnstown, PA 15904  

University Park Giant Eagle Pharmacy  

1451 Scalp Avenue, University Park Center, Johnstown, PA 15904   

June 5, 2025  

1501 Scalp Avenue, Johnstown, PA 15904  

University Park Giant Eagle Pharmacy  

1451 Scalp Avenue, University Park Center, Johnstown, PA 15904  

June 5, 2025  

2336 Ardmore Boulevard, Pittsburgh, PA 15221   

Braddock Hills Giant Eagle Pharmacy  

254 Yost Boulevard-Braddock, Pittsburgh, PA 15221  

June 5, 2025  

4145 Buffalo Road, Erie, PA 16510   

Harborcreek Giant Eagle Pharmacy   

4265 Buffalo Road, Erie, PA 16510  

June 5, 2025  

1700 Pine Hollow Road, McKees Rocks. PA 15136  

Kennedy Township Giant Eagle Pharmacy  

1800 McKees Rocks Road, McKees Rocks, PA 15136   

June 6, 2025  

3434 William Penn Highway, Pittsburgh, PA 15235   

Monroeville Giant Eagle Pharmacy  

4010 Monroeville Boulevard, Monroeville, PA 15146   

June 6, 2025  

4111 William Penn Highway, Monroeville, PA 15146   

Monroeville Giant Eagle Pharmacy   

4010 Monroeville Boulevard, Monroeville, PA 15146  

June 6, 2025  

1800-1814 Morningside Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15206   

Waterworks Market District Pharmacy  

910 Freeport Road, Waterworks Plaza, Pittsburgh, PA 15238  

June 6, 2025   

1125 Freeport Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15238  

Waterworks Market District Pharmacy  

910 Freeport Road, Waterworks Plaza, Pittsburgh, PA 15238   

June 6, 2025  

1020 Liberty Street, Franklin, PA 16323  

Franklin Giant Eagle Phamacy  

541 Allegheny Boulevard, Franklin, PA  

16323 June 6, 2025  

Giant Eagle says it will take over the pharmacies of two Rite Aid stores after Rite Aid leaves, but the company didn't provide the locations of those.

Madeline Bartos

Madeline Bartos is a digital web producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has worked with KDKA since 2019.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.