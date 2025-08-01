A brief cooldown comes to the Pittsburgh area before a long dry weather stretch

Some low clouds remain across the southern half of our forecast area this morning in the wake of a cold front that passed through the region yesterday. These clouds will gradually diminish from northwest to southeast, and most of the area will be clear later this afternoon.

Temperatures are cooler by about 10 degrees or so across the area, and dew points are 10-15 degrees lower, resulting in a refreshing Friday morning for most of our area.

High temperatures in our area - August 1, 2025

Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s area-wide, then drop into the low to mid 50s for most tonight. Some upper 40s are possible in our rural counties, mainly northeast of Pittsburgh toward I-80. If Pittsburgh sees a low of 57 or lower, this would be the coolest night in the city since June 11, 2025.

Overnight low temperatures in our area - August 1, 2025

A strong and slow-moving high pressure will allow for several days of dry northeasterly flow into this weekend and early next week. Some patches of Canadian wildfire smoke may also appear, starting Friday evening and lasting through Sunday, but the highest concentrations will remain north of our area. Highs will be in the upper 70s on Saturday, then warm slowly back to above normal levels by Sunday into Monday as low-level flow starts to descend the Laurel Highlands into early next week.

Potential for wildfire smoke in our region this weekend

Moisture levels look to continue to remain fairly low, and our large-scale pattern will only slowly evolve heading into the middle to end of next week.

A disturbance may approach our region from the southwest by next Wednesday, resulting in an increase and clouds and a low chance of rain, but most long-range models and model ensembles don't have our next substantial chance of precipitation showing up until the second weekend of August.

7-day forecast: August 1, 2025

