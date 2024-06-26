Former substitute teacher at Pittsburgh-area school pleads guilty to sexually assaulting student

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A former substitute teacher in the Pittsburgh area will have to register as a sex offender for the next 25 years.

Damon Gall pleaded guilty to charges he sexually assaulted a student while working at Seton LaSalle Catholic High School in Mt. Lebanon. He pleaded guilty to corruption of a minor and indecent sexual assault on an individual under the age of 16 years old.

According to the charges, Gall inappropriately touched the girl while he was a substitute teacher at the school in November 2023 until January 2024. Through tears, the victim quietly addressed the court on Wednesday, saying what Gall did has resulted in panic attacks, her fearing going to school, her stopping to try to be a better student and intrusive thoughts.

When asked if he wanted a statement, Gall said he apologized for the situation.

Judge Bruce Beemer called the victim coming forward with the allegations nothing short of heroic. The judge told Gall that he targeted a vulnerable child and stole her childhood.

Two of the initial charges were dropped, but Gall now faces seven years of probation and court costs. He can never be a teacher again.