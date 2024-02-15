Charges held for court against Pittsburgh-area Catholic high school substitute teacher accused of sexually assaulting student

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Charges against a former Seton LaSalle Catholic High School substitute teacher accused of sexually assaulting a student were held for court.

Twenty-four-year-old Damon Gall is charged with a felony count of institutional sexual assault, a misdemeanor count of corruption of minors and two misdemeanor counts of indecent assault of a person less than 16 years old.

Damon Michael Gall was charged in January after Mt. Lebanon police said they received a ChildLine report from a mandated reporter saying a person who was at the time a substitute teacher at Seton LaSalle Catholic High School had "unwanted and inappropriate" contact with a student.

According to the criminal complaint, the 15-year-old victim told police Gall touched her when she stayed after the bell rang to finish a math test. She told police he forced her to touch him, and the assault ended when she got a call about her ride home.

During an interview with detectives, police said Gall admitted to touching the girl and making inappropriate comments.

After police announced the charges against Gall, the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh issued a statement saying Gall had been fired. The diocese said the high school received an allegation from a student about inappropriate conduct from a substitute teacher, and school administrators immediately filed a ChildLine report and suspended the teacher.

The diocese called the safety of its students an "utmost priority," and said the high school follows all safety protocols when hiring people who will be around students.