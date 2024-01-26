Substitute teacher at Pittsburgh-area Catholic high school charged with sexually assaulting student

Mt. LEBANON, Pa. (KDKA) -- A substitute teacher at Seton LaSalle Catholic High School in Mt. Lebanon was charged with sexually assaulting a student.

Twenty-four-year-old Damon Michael Gall of Canonsburg was charged with felony institutional sexual assault as well as corruption of minors and indecent assault, both misdemeanors.

Mt. Lebanon police said they received a ChildLine report from a mandated reporter on Wednesday that said a person who was at the time a substitute teacher at Seton LaSalle Catholic High School had "unwanted and inappropriate" contact with a student.

Gall was charged and arrested after an investigation by Mt. Lebanon police, school officials and other law enforcement agencies.

Mt. Lebanon police said they have information that Gall also worked in the Ringgold School District. Police said they've notified the Washington County District Attorney's Office for a follow-up. Anyone with information is asked to call the Mt. Lebanon Police Department at 412-343-4095.

Seton LaSalle High School is a co-ed Catholic high school that was formed in 1979 in Mt. Lebanon.

Court paperwork shows a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Gall on Feb. 7.

