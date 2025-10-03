Foggy conditions will be in place for the start of archery season, Pittsburgh as pleasant weather otherwise

Pleasant weather, or what we can just refer to as seasonal weather, continues today with highs hitting the mid to upper 70s. Morning lows over the weekend should dip to near 50 degrees.

There will be a little more in the way of traffic going on Saturday morning as the beginning of deer archery season begins. There will be some pockets of fog around on Saturday morning, but at this point, it doesn't look like it will be widespread.

Conditions for the start of the archery season on Saturday morning. KDKA Weather Center

Looking ahead, our next rain chance is coming more into view, happening on Tuesday and early Wednesday morning. Most places should expect around a quarter to half an inch of rain. No severe weather is expected, and our chance for flooding is also VERY low at this point.

Most notable about next weekend's rain is that it should be the start of a fairly active pattern with rain rolling in every third or fourth day for the remainder of the month. Yesterday saw the release of the weekly NOAA Drought Monitor maps, and as expected, we saw minor improvements to drought conditions in most places.

Things will be slightly worse when it comes to next week's maps, but before I think we will see big improvements for the rest of the fall season with drought conditions.

Conditions in the Pittsburgh area on Friday morning KDKA Weather Center

Getting back to our forecast, Highs today should hit the mid to upper 70s with sunny skies this afternoon. Winds will once again be out of the south. Highs will be near 80 on Saturday, Sunday and Monday with morning lows each day in the mid to low 50s.

Finally, just a quick note that tonight's sunset is at 6:59. Say goodbye to those post 7p sunsets for the rest of the year.

7-day forecast: October 3, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

